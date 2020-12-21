8 hot adtech acquisition targets to watch

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 21. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: The adtech companies that are hot acquisition targets, WPP slashes office space, and WarnerMedia’s executive turnover.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Acxiom's Scott Howe speaks onstage at the The Programmatic Evolution panel on the Times Centre Stage during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 26, 2016 in New York City..John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York


8 companies that experts say could be acquired as digital advertising firms grow hot again

Read the full story here.

Toby Melville/Reuters


WPP is ditching several New York offices as the advertising giant looks to slash its real estate costs by 20% worldwide


Read the full story here.

Wonder woman 1984 diana prince 3Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros.


WarnerMedia has lost at least 35 top execs since Jason Kilar became CEO and began a massive reorg focused on streaming. Here are all the leaders who have exited.

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.