8 hot adtech acquisition targets to watch

Today’s news: The adtech companies that are hot acquisition targets, WPP slashes office space, and WarnerMedia’s executive turnover.

Growth in adtech stocks, SPACs, and private equity has fuelled interest in adtech deals this year.

I spoke with a handful of investors, consultants and bankers to predict which companies could be sold in the coming year.

They named eight companies that help marketers buy and measure TV ads and navigate changes like the death of third-party cookies.

Ashley Rodriguez and Claire Atkinson report that WarnerMedia has parted ways with at least 35 top execs since Jason Kilar became CEO in May.

Some of the people were dismissed as part of a reorganization that led to mass layoffs at the company this year, while others elected to exit or retire like longtime Warner Bros. TV boss Peter Roth.

The list was compiled by reviewing articles, talking with current and former employees, and speaking with recruiters to compile a list of the departed execs.

More stories we’re reading:

