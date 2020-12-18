Taboola is paying publishers back after its deal with Outbrain fell apart

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 18. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Taboola pays publishers back, insiders question WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s leadership, and how ‘plant-based’ brands are moving past meat.

Taboola said it would repay $US16 million it withheld from publisher clients amid the coronavirus earlier this year, Lara O’Reilly reports.

The company’s move to switch publishers to different deals contributed to the breakdown of its proposed $US2 billion merger with rival content recommendation firm Outbrain.

Taboola CEO Adam Singolda said advertiser revenue rebounded in the second half of the year and that the company is returning the amount publishers would have received had their guarantee deals not been put on ice.

Claire Atkinson reports that Jason Kilar’s move to shake up WarnerMedia’s movie release schedule has some insiders questioning if he has what it takes to turn around the entertainment giant without destroying it.

While Hollywood has raged at the decision, insiders say the way he carried it out shows he’s a polarising leader who’s insulated himself from critics and represents the worst of tech industry stereotypes.

Boosters see him as a visionary risk-taker who’s looking out for the consumer, though.

Burgers and milks from companies like Beyond Meat have popularised “plant-based” as a marketing term for alternatives to animal-based foods, report Alex Bitter and Catherine LeClair.

But increasingly “plant-based” and related terms are being used to sell a wider variety of foods, from almonds to fruit juices to hot-dog substitutes made from carrots.

Executives and experts say the term could lose its meaning if the industry can’t agree on a definition, sending it the way of “all natural” and other terms that have lost currency.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you on Monday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.