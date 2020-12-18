Taboola is paying publishers back after its deal with Outbrain fell apart

Lauren Johnson

Today’s news: Taboola pays publishers back, insiders question WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s leadership, and how ‘plant-based’ brands are moving past meat.

Taboola Founder and CEO Adam Singolda. Taboola


Content-recommendation company Taboola is repaying publishers $US16 million in revenue guarantees that were postponed in the pandemic

WarnerMedia CEO Jason KilarWarnerMediaJason Kilar.


New WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar is moving to shake up Hollywood. Insiders are questioning if he has what it takes to turn around the entertainment giant without destroying it.

Beyond meatball heroBeyond Meat, Inc.


How the $US5 billion ‘plant-based’ industry became a gold mine for consumer packaged goods brands who are slapping the label on products like energy drinks, almonds, and cleaners

