Facebook is lashing out at Apple again about privacy changes

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 17. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Facebook lashes out at Apple again, the PR firms betting big on software, and L’OrÃ©al sees big e-commerce boom.

Facebook ceo mark zuckerbergJOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images


Facebook took out full-page newspaper ads blasting Apple for its iOS update that will make it harder for the social media firm to target users with ads

Read the full story here.

Eddie Kim, founder and CEO of MemoPatrick Carignan/G&S


The top 27 software companies serving the public relations industry

Read the full story here.

L'orÃ©al paris makeup l'orÃ©al groupERIC GAILLARD/Reuters


L’OrÃ©al is banking on influencers and try-on technology to cash in on online sales â€” and it’s made up for half its pandemic losses

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.