Facebook is lashing out at Apple again about privacy changes

Today’s news: Facebook lashes out at Apple again, the PR firms betting big on software, and L’OrÃ©al sees big e-commerce boom.

Facebook took out full-page ads in newspapers like The New York Times blasting part of Apple’s new software update, which will make it more difficult for Facebook to target users with ads.

The social media giant also published blog posts and a new website arguing against Apple’s privacy change.

The changes impact Facebook’s ad business, which uses data to target ads. But Facebook also said that the move has big implications for small businesses, the lifeblood of Facebook’s advertisers.

Communications software is a $US4.5 billion industry that helps PR pros do things like monitor news coverage and social media, provide accurate measurements, and identify influencers and journalists.

Sean Czarnecki identifed the PR firms that specialise in such services, including Memo, Muck Rack, and MSL.

The industry has been on the rise, with private equity and other investors attracted to these companies’ promise of recurring revenue.

L’OrÃ©al global chief digital officer Lubomira Rochet predicts that 50% of its sales will come from e-commerce by 2023, Tanya Dua reports.

The beauty brand’s e-commerce revenue has grown 65% during the pandemic to represent 25% of revenue.

L’OrÃ©al has also been spending more on virtual try-on technology, social commerce, and personalisation.

