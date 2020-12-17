Facebook is lashing out at Apple again about privacy changes

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 17. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].
Today’s news: Facebook lashes out at Apple again, the PR firms betting big on software, and L’OrÃ©al sees big e-commerce boom.
Facebook took out full-page newspaper ads blasting Apple for its iOS update that will make it harder for the social media firm to target users with ads
- Facebook took out full-page ads in newspapers like The New York Times blasting part of Apple’s new software update, which will make it more difficult for Facebook to target users with ads.
- The social media giant also published blog posts and a new website arguing against Apple’s privacy change.
- The changes impact Facebook’s ad business, which uses data to target ads. But Facebook also said that the move has big implications for small businesses, the lifeblood of Facebook’s advertisers.
Read the full story here.
The top 27 software companies serving the public relations industry
- Communications software is a $US4.5 billion industry that helps PR pros do things like monitor news coverage and social media, provide accurate measurements, and identify influencers and journalists.
- Sean Czarnecki identifed the PR firms that specialise in such services, including Memo, Muck Rack, and MSL.
- The industry has been on the rise, with private equity and other investors attracted to these companies’ promise of recurring revenue.
Read the full story here.
L’OrÃ©al is banking on influencers and try-on technology to cash in on online sales â€” and it’s made up for half its pandemic losses
- L’OrÃ©al global chief digital officer Lubomira Rochet predicts that 50% of its sales will come from e-commerce by 2023, Tanya Dua reports.
- The beauty brand’s e-commerce revenue has grown 65% during the pandemic to represent 25% of revenue.
- L’OrÃ©al has also been spending more on virtual try-on technology, social commerce, and personalisation.
Read the full story here.
More stories we’re reading:
- Media company Industry Dive is acquiring CFO.com and expanding its finance coverage after building a profitable business on B2B news (Business Insider)
- The top 25 talent managers for YouTube creators who help clients navigate an ever-changing industry and build lasting businesses (Business Insider)
- Amazon wants to provide medical care to workers at major companies. Here’s an inside look at Amazon Care.(Business Insider)
- States plan to accuse Google of illegal monopoly in online ads (The New York Times)
- E-commerce to total a quarter of global retail by 2024, GroupM forecasts (Wall Street Journal)
- Wary companies hesitate on Super Bowl commercials, citing pandemic (The New York Times)
Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow!
