Winners and losers of Dentsu's massive shakeup

Today’s news: The winning and losing agencies in Dentsu’s massive shakeup, the people working to fix digital advertising, and Reddit buys Dubsmash.
- Advertising company Dentsu is going through a massive overhaul of its agencies, and data-based media and performance marketing agencies Merkle, iProspect, Dentsu X, and Carat are emerging as the big winners.
- Patrick Coffee and Lara O’Reilly also report that traditional creative agencies and smaller media agencies will fade as Dentsu seeks to create teams focused on single clients.
- Dentsu is also whittling down its more than 160 brands to six: Carat, Merkle, Dentsu X, iProspect, Dentsumcgarrybowen, and Isobar.
Ad targeting as we know it is going away â€” meet the 20 experts working on high-profile f
ixes for advertisers
- The advertising industry has been rocked by Apple, Google, and others’ decisions to kill third-party cookies used to target ads.
- I identified 20 people that are at the forefront of finding alternatives to the third-party cookie.
- Adtech companies are pitching workarounds to keep revenue afloat while advertisers and publishers try to sell and buy and sell ads with first-party data.
Reddit is buying short-form video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest social media sites to edge its way into a market dominated by TikTok
- Reddit is buying Dubsmash to expand into the short-form video space currently dominated by TikTok.
- The deal will give Reddit users access to Dubsmash’s editing and short-video creation tools, but Dubsmash will still maintain its own platform and brand.
- The companies didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, but a spokeswoman for Reddit told Reuters the acquisition was based on a combination of cash and stock.
More stories we’re reading:
- Experts say these 9 well-known retail brands are the most promising M&A targets in 2021 (Business Insider)
- Startup founders waste $US10,000 – $US30,000 a month on worthless publicity efforts when there’s a better way, says former PR strategist-turned-VC Masha Drokova, who just raised a $US52.5 million fund (Business Insider)
- IBM exec said firm’s new tool is like a ‘nutrition label’ for AI, providing detailed information to help flag bias or inaccuracy (Business Insider)
- Europe is about to hobble the power of tech giants like Facebook and Amazon. Here’s what we know about its huge new proposals. (Business Insider)
- ‘The biggest conversation I’m having’: Media buyers say advertisers are actively pushing to diversify away from Facebook (Digiday)
- CNN and MSNBC fret over post-Trump future (New York Times)
