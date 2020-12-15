Winners and losers of Dentsu's massive shakeup

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 15. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: The winning and losing agencies in Dentsu’s massive shakeup, the people working to fix digital advertising, and Reddit buys Dubsmash.

Advertising company Dentsu is going through a massive overhaul of its agencies, and data-based media and performance marketing agencies Merkle, iProspect, Dentsu X, and Carat are emerging as the big winners.

Patrick Coffee and Lara O’Reilly also report that traditional creative agencies and smaller media agencies will fade as Dentsu seeks to create teams focused on single clients.

Dentsu is also whittling down its more than 160 brands to six: Carat, Merkle, Dentsu X, iProspect, Dentsumcgarrybowen, and Isobar.

The advertising industry has been rocked by Apple, Google, and others’ decisions to kill third-party cookies used to target ads.

I identified 20 people that are at the forefront of finding alternatives to the third-party cookie.

Adtech companies are pitching workarounds to keep revenue afloat while advertisers and publishers try to sell and buy and sell ads with first-party data.

Reddit is buying Dubsmash to expand into the short-form video space currently dominated by TikTok.

The deal will give Reddit users access to Dubsmash’s editing and short-video creation tools, but Dubsmash will still maintain its own platform and brand.

The companies didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, but a spokeswoman for Reddit told Reuters the acquisition was based on a combination of cash and stock.

