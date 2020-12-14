How Disney's growth plans compare to Netflix

Today’s news: How Disney’s growth plans compare to Netflix, Lululemon gets shoppers back in store, and NBCUniversal mulls paywall for “The Office.”

Bob chapek 2018Matt Stroshane/Courtesy Disney Parks


Disney unveiled its international expansion playbook for streaming and it’s very different from Netflix’s. Here’s how it’s tackling key markets around the world.

LululemonMike Blake/Reuters


Lululemon is banking on new virtual waitlists and pop-up stores to bring shoppers back to brick-and-mortar locations â€” and it’s working

The office jim pamNBC


‘The Office’ fans might be stuck paying $US5 a month to watch the show when it leaves Netflix next year

