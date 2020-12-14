Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 14. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].
Today’s news: How Disney’s growth plans compare to Netflix, Lululemon gets shoppers back in store, and NBCUniversal mulls paywall for “The Office.”
Disney unveiled its international expansion playbook for streaming and it’s very different from Netflix’s. Here’s how it’s tackling key markets around the world.
- Disney unveiled its updated international streaming strategy last week, and it’s taking a radically different approach than rival Netflix took, reports Ashley Rodriguez.
- While Netflix has with largely the same global content offering and pricing structure in each region, Disney plans to tailor versions of its four subscription-streaming services for each major market.
- With Star content fuelling Disney Plus, the company expects to have between 230 and 260 million subscribers globally by 2024, up from 86.8 million as of December 2.
Read the full story here.
Lululemon is banking on new virtual waitlists and pop-up stores to bring shoppers back to brick-and-mortar locations â€” and it’s working
- Lululemon introduced a series of new strategies to bring shoppers back to physical stores in the third quarter, including virtual waitlists and opening a series of holiday pop-up stores, Bethany Biron reports.
- The athletic wear company reported impressive earnings last week, with a 19% increase in total comparable sales for the quarter, which included a 93% uptick in comparable online sales.
- “In e-commerce, our investments are paying off as our sites have demonstrated the ability to more than handle the anticipated spike in volume,” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said.
Read the full story here.
‘The Office’ fans might be stuck paying $US5 a month to watch the show when it leaves Netflix next year
- “The Office” is leaving Netflix for Peacock in January.
- NBCUniversal is reportedly considering putting most of the series behind a paywall.
- Unlike Netflix, Peacock is ad-supported, with the promise of 7,500 hours of free content. To access the rest of the streamable content, users have to sign up for Peacock Premium for $US4.99 per month, or the $US9.99 ad-free plan.
Read the full story here.
Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow!
