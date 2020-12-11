Procter & Gamble deals agencies another blow

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 11. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

First: We want to hear from public relations executives. Please take our anonymous survey and tell us what you want to read about the PR industry in in 2021.

Today’s news: P&G strikes another blow at agencies, Disney’s top movie exec could be headed for the door, and why adtech firm PubMatic is going public.

Patrick Coffee reports that Procter & Gamble is taking programmatic ad buying for its baby products brands in house.

P&G spends an estimated $US60 million on digital advertising for baby products and Omnicom media agency Hearts & Science previously handled the account.

The move is the latest step in P&G’s ongoing effort to handle more of its massive ad budget itself and shift it away from agencies.

Disney’s Bob Iger and Alan Horn are the centre of speculation that they’re about to depart, reports Claire Atkinson.

The chatter comes as Wall Street wants to know details of Disney’s plan to boost its subscription streaming business without hurting the film box office.

Other Disney insiders said it would be wrong to say Horn is retiring, as nothing is imminent, though. Disney declined to comment.

I spoke with PubMatic CEO Rajeev Goel about the adtech firm’s post-IPO plans this week.

The company is going public amid Wall Street’s rocky relationship with adtech stocks and big changes like the death of third-party cookies threaten the sector.

Goel said he sees a big opportunity for companies like his with the growth of ad-supported streaming video due to the pandemic.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you on Monday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.