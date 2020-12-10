Facebook needs to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp, say 2 big new lawsuits

Today’s news: The FTC calls for Facebook to be broken up, Twitter audits brand-safety tools, and Dentsu staffers worry about job cuts.

Mark ZuckerbergNick Wass/Associated Press

Facebook hit with 2 massive antitrust lawsuits from the FTC and 46 states seeking to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp

Twitter logoPhoto Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Twitter lays out the steps it’s taking to make advertisers feel safe on its platform

Wendy ClarkJohn Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York


At advertising giant Dentsu, people worry about huge job cuts and mull the growing influence of data agency Merkle

