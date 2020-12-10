Facebook needs to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp, say 2 big new lawsuits

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 10. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: The FTC calls for Facebook to be broken up, Twitter audits brand-safety tools, and Dentsu staffers worry about job cuts.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Facebook was hit on Wednesday with two big antitrust lawsuits, one from the Federal Trade Commission and one from 48 state attorneys general.

The lawsuits are seeking a breakup of Instagram and WhatsApp from Facebook.

The lawsuits allege that Facebook used a strategy of neutralising competitors before they could threaten the company’s dominance of the social-media market.

Lara O’Reilly reports on how Twitter is trying to get its brand safety controls and measurement metrics independently audited by the Media Rating Council.

The company is also set to announce partnerships with third-party brand safety software firms and conducting research into how consumers view ads when they appear next to unsavoury content.

Advertisers have long pushed tech platforms for more controls to help steer their ads away from harmful content.

Japan-based ad holding company Dentsu is laying off 6,000 people, or 12.5%, and restructuring.

We talked to employees who say they’re worried about job cuts and speculate that Dentsu is betting on its performance-marketing business Merkle while folding or merging most of its other agencies.

Dentsu will create three practice areas to be led in the Americas by executives from Dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, and 360i.

