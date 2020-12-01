The cautionary tale of IQ Advantage, a talent management firm that focused on micro influencers

Today’s news: A talent firm failed to deliver on promises to influencers, then shuts down; Facebook buys customer service startup Kustomer; and the top DTC brands to know.

Iq advantage influencer scam 4x3IQ Advantage; Samantha Lee/Business Insider


13 influencers say a talent-management firm required they pay $US299 ‘deposits’ up front and failed to deliver on promises. Then it shut down.

Mark zuckerberg facebookSven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images


Facebook is buying the customer service startup Kustomer, furthering its push into e-commerce

Magic spoon cerealMagic Spoon


16 breakout DTC brands that dominate in their respective categories, according to growth in digital traffic

