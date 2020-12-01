The cautionary tale of IQ Advantage, a talent management firm that focused on micro influencers

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 1. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: A talent firm failed to deliver on promises to influencers, then shuts down; Facebook buys customer service startup Kustomer; and the top DTC brands to know.

Sydney Bradley reports that talent-management firm IQ Advantage took money from influencers by promising to grow their Instagram followings.

IQ Advantage required influencers to pay a $US299 deposit when they signed contracts. According to industry experts, this type of deposit should be a red flag for influencers.

When Business Insider started talking to influencers who had signed with the agency, IQ Advantage shut down.

Facebook announced that it plans to buy the customer service chatbot startup Kustomer for an undisclosed financial sum to grow its e-commerce ambitions.

The transaction reportedly values Kustomer, which allows businesses to pull customer conversations from various channels into a single screen, at around $US1 billion.

Kustomer aggregates customer conversations from various channels into a single screen and automates some features for businesses.

Shoshy Ciment reports on new findings from PipeCandy showing the DTC industry has managed to make it through the pandemic mostly unharmed.

Its report breaks down web traffic and metrics for top DTC brands like Magic Spoon and Winc.

Each brand currently has at least 50,000 monthly visitors, with the exception of those brands in the nutraceuticals and kids sections.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.