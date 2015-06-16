Business Insider's west coast bureau just moved to an amazing office -- come on in and meet the team!

Melia Robinson
Business insider west san francisco wework new office 5106Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Two years ago, Business Insider opened a west coast bureau in the heart of San Francisco. It’s since moved locations twice because of rapid expansion.

In June, the 9-person editorial team plus sales staff packed up once again and moved into WeWork’s brand spanking new hi-rise at 535 Mission St.

Step inside to see where we work!

This was our old space in San Francisco's Financial District. Both the editorial and sales teams outgrew it!

Here are some of our intrepid reporters lugging supplies to the new office.

It's located at 535 Mission Street, a brand spanking new skyscraper just south of Market Street.

Here it is, in all its majestic glory.

You exit the elevator into the lobby of WeWork, a four-year-old company that rents office space to startups and entrepreneurs. It raised $355 million at a $5 billion valuation in December.

We rent a corner office just down the hall.

The Business Insider logo hangs on the door.

Here we are! The new office comes with some amazing perks.

Floor-to-ceiling windows make the space bright and airy.

The views from the 19th floor are stunning. You can glimpse the bay on a clear day.

We have wood-finished desks and an endless supply of coffee.

And these sweet WeWork-branded stickers.

Let's meet some members of the team. Tech reporter Biz Carson and senior editor Alexei Oreskovic joined Business Insider this spring.

Biz reads a physical newspaper everyday.

The center desk cluster holds more members of our tech team....

...like Matt Rosoff, who sits at the helm, overseeing the tech vertical and the entire San Francisco bureau.

UC Berkeley grad Jonny Fisher interns at the site and covers tech, sports, politics, and general news.

Tech reporter Jillian D'Onfro just relocated to the west coast after a two-year run at the New York City headquarters.

Another recent transplant, visual features reporter Melia Robinson has strong desk-toy-game.

Not to be outdone, ad-ops associate Cameron Merriman keeps a fully loaded NERF Gun on his desk.

Our new office merges the editorial and sales teams into one room. Here's associate media strategist Alexa Ferrer hard at work.

More members of her team sit in an adjacent room.

We also share a conference room for private phone calls and meetings.

We got the Christmas tree from Uber during its fifth-year celebration giveaway.

Let's see what else WeWork has to offer. Here's the common area, shared by all the startups on the floor.

It contains cosy booths to eat lunch or take a meeting in.

The office composts food, soiled paper, and biodegradable kitchenware.

Beer's on tap for employees 21 and over. WeWork even has its own house brew.

This is the nicest water cooler we've ever seen.

One of the building's coolest amenities is its private telephone booths.

That's Business Insider's enterprise tech reporter Eugene Kim inside one now.

Here's what it's like on the inside.

Thanks for stopping by!

