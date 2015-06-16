Business Insider's west coast bureau just moved to an amazing office -- come on in and meet the team!

Two years ago, Business Insider opened a west coast bureau in the heart of San Francisco. It’s since moved locations twice because of rapid expansion.

In June, the 9-person editorial team plus sales staff packed up once again and moved into WeWork’s brand spanking new hi-rise at 535 Mission St.

Step inside to see where we work!

