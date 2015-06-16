Business Insider's west coast bureau just moved to an amazing office -- come on in and meet the team!

Two years ago, Business Insider opened a west coast bureau in the heart of San Francisco. It’s since moved locations twice because of rapid expansion.
In June, the 9-person editorial team plus sales staff packed up once again and moved into WeWork’s brand spanking new hi-rise at 535 Mission St.
Step inside to see where we work!
This was our old space in San Francisco's Financial District. Both the editorial and sales teams outgrew it!
You exit the elevator into the lobby of WeWork, a four-year-old company that rents office space to startups and entrepreneurs. It raised $355 million at a $5 billion valuation in December.
Let's meet some members of the team. Tech reporter Biz Carson and senior editor Alexei Oreskovic joined Business Insider this spring.
...like Matt Rosoff, who sits at the helm, overseeing the tech vertical and the entire San Francisco bureau.
UC Berkeley grad Jonny Fisher interns at the site and covers tech, sports, politics, and general news.
Tech reporter Jillian D'Onfro just relocated to the west coast after a two-year run at the New York City headquarters.
Our new office merges the editorial and sales teams into one room. Here's associate media strategist Alexa Ferrer hard at work.
Let's see what else WeWork has to offer. Here's the common area, shared by all the startups on the floor.
