What you need to know on Wall Street today

The big news of the past 24-hours involves Yahoo and Facebook.

Yahoo will consider selling its core internet business, while Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced that he would be giving away 99% of his Facebook shares during his lifetime.

In other news, Business Insider pulled together what the smartest minds on Wall Street think you should buy, sell, and better understand. We also take a look at some of the solar stocks that have been plummeting, claiming a number of high-profile victims on Wall Street on the way down.

Goldman Sachs also has a big note out on emerging themes. Highlights include: why college might not be worth the cost, why blockchain is a game changer, and the rising influence of Generation Z.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday –

SoFi CEO: America’s biggest banks are ‘vulnerable’ and we’re going after them – Mike Cagney, the chief executive of online lending startup SoFi, has America’s biggest banks in his sights.

This NFL Hall of Fame quarterback’s investment firm is on a tear – NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young is used to racking up accolades.

There are 2 clear winners on Wall Street — and they’re pulling away from the competition – There are two clear winners on Wall Street through 2015 so far.

MORGAN STANLEY: Iran is the biggest thing for the global economy since the Berlin Wall fell – Iran is entering the global economy, and some investment-bank analysts are starting to get pretty excited.

It’s just brutal out in the Bakken oil fields right now – It’s been a rough year for the energy sector, and investors in two US regions have been feeling the pain more than most.

Morgan Stanley is pulling a surprise move — and Wall Street loves it – Morgan Stanley is reportedly planning to fire up to 25% of its bond-trading staff by the end of the year — and Wall Street analysts think it’s a great idea.

10 ties that actually make solid gifts – We’ve seen enough Ferragamo ties — the Wall Street uniform — to last a lifetime, and it has to end.

Elsewhere on the web –

Ex-JPMorgan bankers settle SEC municipal bribery charges – Reuters

Hedge funds brace for redemptions – Bloomberg

SEC Steps Up Probe of Pre-IPO Share Trading – The Wall Street Journal

