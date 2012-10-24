Business Insider's Ringing The Bell This Morning!

Photo: Flickr / Mike_fleming

Look out, investors!Business Insider is ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning.



And we are STOKED about it.

(This really is an awesomely fun thing to do. Do it if you get the chance.)

We rang the bell last year and, as I recall, helped kick off another leg of a glorious bull market.

So, we’ll keep our fingers crossed this time, too.

But if the market suddenly plummets 3,000 points, you’ll know who to blame…

See you at 9:30 ET!

