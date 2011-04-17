Business Insider's New Newsletter Series "Marketing Mondays" Is Launching - Subscribe Now!

Business Insider is proud to introduce a new 11 part newsletter series titled Marketing Mondays, launching on April 18th.



Marketing Mondays delivers expert marketing advice from industry leaders to fellow Business Insider readers and contributors, covering a myriad of topics including (but not limited to) branding, social media, marketing mistakes and successes.

Your Marketing Mondays newsletter will featured articles like:

20 Brilliant Marketing Campaigns That Literally Stopped Traffic

The 12 Most Elaborate Event Marketing Stunts Ever

Lessons From The 10 Best Twitter/Facebook Marketing Campaigns That Got Brands Tons Of Instant Followers

10 Sneaky Marketing Tricks That Got You Hooked

Killer Ad Campaigns That Transformed Coca-Cola Into The World’s favourite Soda

Signing up is quick and easy. Use the form below to enter your information then click the “Sign Up”.



Please Note: Business Insider will never share your information with any other companies. You also have the ability to unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time simply by following the unsubscribe link located at the bottom of each email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.