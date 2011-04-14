Business Insider's New Newsletter Series "Marketing Mondays" Is Launching - Sign Up Now!

Business Insider is proud to introduce a new 11 part newsletter series titled Marketing Mondays, launching on April 18th.
Marketing Mondays delivers expert marketing advice from industry leaders to fellow Business Insider readers and contributors, covering a myriad of topics including (but not limited to) branding, social media, marketing mistakes and successes.
Your Marketing Mondays newsletter will featured articles like:
- 20 Brilliant Marketing Campaigns That Literally Stopped Traffic
- The 12 Most Elaborate Event Marketing Stunts Ever
- Lessons From The 10 Best Twitter/Facebook Marketing Campaigns That Got Brands Tons Of Instant Followers
- 10 Sneaky Marketing Tricks That Got You Hooked
- Killer Ad Campaigns That Transformed Coca-Cola Into The World’s favourite Soda
