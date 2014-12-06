Business Insider's Studio Team Is Hiring A Video Producer/Director

Business Insider is looking for a Video Producer/Director to join BI Studios, our in-house branded content team. This position works closely with our marketing department to create engaging, unique videos in BI’s voice for our advertising partners.

The ideal candidate is a great storyteller, someone who can conceive and quickly execute compelling short form video content for the web and other digital platforms. They should be a multi-tasker who can assist in project management, as well as produce photo and video shoot logistics for our advertising partners. Lastly, they should have a passion for technology, culture, news, and finance among other topics core to BI’s audience and our clients.

Responsibilities

Conceive, write, edit and produce videos for BI Studios advertising partners

Organise freelancers and external video crews to complete projects and tasks; manage their workload and project assignments

Assist in developing marketing collateral and proposal responses as it relates to video

Steer the video distribution strategy for BI Studios

Qualifications

3+ years of professional experience in directing, shooting, and editing

Proven ability to create compelling, shareable web video

Experience in providing creative direction, concepting, script development, and post-production management

Excellent production management skills. Create and maintain production calendar, stay within budget and meet deadlines. Work independently as well as collaborate with a group.

Expertise in creating graphics for branding videos, including lower thirds, bugs, intro graphics, etc.

Experience managing budget accountability

Expertise with post-production software including Final Cut, Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and other Creative Cloud software; motion Graphics Design and Animation experience a strong plus

Experience in tech or business journalism preferred

Strong verbal and communication skills

If you look at the world and always see stories to tell and have the tools to tell those stories in creative and uniques ways for digital video submit a brief cover letter, a link to your reel, and your resume now.

