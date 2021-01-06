Bracing for a choppy 2021 — Stock picks from 99th-percentile investor — 6 timeless investing rules

Dear Readers,
As if 2020 wasn’t enough of a rollercoaster ride, US stocks started 2021 with their worst day in months. Even with new stimulus measures finally passed, traders appear worried that spiking virus cases will hamper the economic recovery everyone is banking on.
That has experts of all sorts theorizing about what could cause an unexpected market downturn that would contrast sharply with an allegedly improving economy.
Ever ahead of the curve, the Investing team at Insider scoured the landscape and compiled a list of the 7 things the biggest firms on Wall Street think could crash the stock market’s party in 2021.
Liz Ann Sonders, the chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, is in agreement. She recently told Insider that the market is vulnerable to an “extreme” pullback amid overextended investor sentiment â€” but also offered 4 trades that can still be used to drive returns this year.
For more, see below for Insider’s best Investing stories of the week, which include a wide array of additional recommendations, strategies, and tips for navigating uncertainty.
Stock picks and recommendations from a 99th-percentile investor
Brooke de Boutray’s Zevenbergen Genea Fund returned 148% year-to-date through mid-December and was among the 10 top-performing funds in 2020. She shared with Business Insider the 4 stocks she’s most bullish on heading into 2021.
6 timeless investing rules from a market wizard
Jeff Neumann, a low-key millionaire trader profiled in Jack Schwager‘s new book “Unknown Market Wizards,” started trading with $US2,500 in college and grew it into $US50 million today.
Neumann became a millionaire at the age of 23 by trading penny stocks. But his style has evolved over the years to combine technical analysis, fundamental research, and the “invest in what you know” mantra popularised by legendary investor Peter Lynch. He shared with Schwager 6 trading rules that contributed to his success.
Why you shouldn’t count out growth stocks just yet
Crossmark Global Investment’s Victoria Fernandez has an optimistic outlook for the S&P 500 heading into 2021. She broke down why she’s more bullish on growth stocks than value â€” and shared the two names she most recently added.
Stock pick central
Seeking experts who are willing to name names? Look no further:
- BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 26 cheap and fundamentally rock-solid stocks before the economic rebound sends them soaring in 2021
- JPMorgan says these 48 undervalued stocks are ‘gearing up’ to outpace growth stocks in 2021 as the economy gets set to reopen
- GOLDMAN SACHS: Buy these 37 stocks that could earn you the strongest returns without taking on big risks in 2021 as the recovery and vaccine distribution get underway
- Renowned strategist Tom Lee says to buy these 29 stocks that were ravaged by the pandemic but now poised to boom as the world reopens â€” and they’re all top-rated by 3 different investing strategies
- The net worth of millennials will quadruple over the next decade, says Cowen. Here are 8 key investing themes to follow and 12 stocks to buy.
- Bank of America highlights its top 8 stock picks in the booming housing sector â€” including one it expects to rally 54% next year
- The space industry will grow by over $US1 trillion in the next decade, says Bank of America. Here are the 14 stocks best-positioned to benefit from the boom.
- A JPMorgan income fund manager shares 12 high-dividend stocks set to gain from a broad cyclical recovery â€” and unpacks the strategy he uses to beat 93% of his peers
- Bank of America its top stock pick in each of the 11 S&P 500 sectors and explains why they’re poised to dominate in the year ahead
