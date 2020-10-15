Why a hot healthcare startup raised a fresh round from VCs instead of going public

Welcome to
Hello,
Today in healthcare news: We’re hitting pandemic fatigue and cases are spiking again, why 98point6 isn’t following some of its healthcare peers with a SPAC, and meet the 32-year-old who left investing to join an AI startup that’s now looking for COVID-19 treatments.
Europe’s dramatic spike in coronavirus cases is what happens when reopening meets ‘pandemic fatigue’
- Coronavirus cases are rising across Europe, particularly among younger groups, the World Health Organisation said Monday.
- With many European nations reopening bars, restaurants, and schools, young people have more opportunities to socialise.
- But people may also be experiencing “pandemic fatigue” that encourages them to exercise riskier behaviour, according to a recent WHO report.
Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>
Healthcare startups are racing to the public markets. The CEO of 98point6 shares why that didn’t make sense and why decided to raise $US118 million from private investors instead.
- Telemedicine startup 98point6 said Thursday that it raised $US118 million in Series E financing from L Catterton and Activant Capital.
- Investor interest in telemedicine and digital health startups has not been confined to private markets, with several acquisitions and public debuts resulting from increased public market interest.
- Cofounder and CEO Robbie Cape said that pursuing a public offering via a reverse merger with a blank-check company was not aligned with his company’s core mission and fundraising strategy at the moment.
Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>
A former VC joined a startup looking to change how we treat cancer. Instead, the 32-year-old has turned her attention to COVID-19 treatments.
- Anna Huyghues-Despointes was a venture investor with Balderton Capital when she met Owkin’s founders. The work they were doing convinced her to join the startup as an early employee.
- Owkin’s technology can read and analyse complex medical data from sources such as photos or scans, cataloging the information in a way that is easy to use for researchers, Huyghues-Despointes said.
- The technology was originally developed for researching cancer diagnoses and treatments, but in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, research on the novel pathogen with unknown long-term effects has become a big focus.
Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>
– Lydia
