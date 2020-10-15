Why a hot healthcare startup raised a fresh round from VCs instead of going public

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Welcome to

Business Insider



s daily healthcare newsletter

, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: We’re hitting pandemic fatigue and cases are spiking again, why 98point6 isn’t following some of its healthcare peers with a SPAC, and meet the 32-year-old who left investing to join an AI startup that’s now looking for COVID-19 treatments.

London coroanvirus lockdownGetty


Europe’s dramatic spike in coronavirus cases is what happens when reopening meets ‘pandemic fatigue’

Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>

Robbie Cape 98point698point698point6 cofounder and CEO Robbie Cape.

Healthcare startups are racing to the public markets. The CEO of 98point6 shares why that didn’t make sense and why decided to raise $US118 million from private investors instead.


Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>

Anna Huyghues-Despointes


A former VC joined a startup looking to change how we treat cancer. Instead, the 32-year-old has turned her attention to COVID-19 treatments.


Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>

More we’re reading:

Subscribe to this newsletter here.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.