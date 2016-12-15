Business Insider's Car of the Year is the Acura NSX -- a masterpiece of high-tech engineering

After much debate, the Business Insider transportation team has selected their Car of the Year for 2016 — the Acura NSX. This is why the car was chosen over 14 other finalists.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Original reporting by Matthew DeBord and Benjamin Zhang. Additional photography by Hollis Johnson. Graphics by Skye Gould.

