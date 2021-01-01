Here are Business Insider's biggest healthcare stories of 2020

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Dear readers, somehow, we’ve made it to the final day of 2020. How are you feeling? I’m awash with emotion reflecting on this roller coaster of a year. It’s a year that’s brought so much joy and sorrow â€” professionally and personally â€” for so many.

As we head in to 2021, the healthcare team here at Business Insider is here to guide you through all of the happenings in the industry. But before we do, I wanted to reflect on some of the stories I’m most proud of from our team, which has grown so much since the first week of January when Zach Tracer and I were a team of two blogging away about healthcare.

This year, I’m grateful for smart analysis, reporting that broke news, and â€” most especially â€” a team big enough for a few five-reporter bylines.

Here are some of the stories we’re most proud of from the year â€” arranged chronologically for a reminder of just how much has transpired in the past year

With that, I hope you all have a Happy New Year! See you in 2021.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.