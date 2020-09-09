What's inside the $500 billion 'skinny' stimulus bill

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Welcome to

Business Insider



s daily healthcare newsletter

, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

The late-stage coronavirus vaccine race hit a snag last night.Stat News reported that AstraZeneca put its trial on hold after there was a suspected serious side effect in one of the trial participants. It’s a standard chain of events in a clinical trial, but with the whole world watching, any setback is going to be heavily scrutinised.

Elsewhere in healthcare news: A “skinny” coronavirus stimulus bill might be in our future, why a top Wall Street analyst thinks Moderna’s stock is poised to tumble, and a helpful graphic ranking the most protective face masks.

Also: Telemedicine company American Well updated its IPO filing last night, saying that it’s looking to price its shares between $US14-$US16. It would raise $US488.5 million at the midpoint of that range. Blake Dodge has all the details here.

Mitch McConnell maskDrew Angerer/Getty ImagesSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) puts on a mask after speaking to the press

McConnell is pushing Republicans to vote on a ‘skinny’ coronavirus stimulus. The $US500 billion bill would boost unemployment payments by $US300 but doesn’t include another round of $US1,200 checks.


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>

Moderna CEO Stephane BancelAndrew Harnik/AP ImagesModerna CEO Stephane Bancel attends a meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, and pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 2, 2020.

A top Wall Street analyst just predicted a ‘winter of discontent’ for Moderna and shared 3 key reasons the coronavirus vaccine frontrunner’s stock is poised to tumble 30%


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Mask thumb 02Yuqing Liu/Insider


One chart shows the best and worst face masks for coronavirus protection â€” and which situations they’re suited for


Check out the full chart from Aria Bendix and Yuqing Liu here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Don’t forget â€” subscribe to this newsletter here.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.