Meet the young leaders transforming healthcare

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Now that we’ve made it through the first presidential debate â€” some big news from the healthcare team: We’ve released our annual list of 30 leaders under 40 who are transforming healthcare!

Also: a poll finds that a third of parents won’t get their kids flu shots, and a dramatic rise in the number of children with COVID-19.

30 under 40 transforming healthcare 4x3Courtesy of Lori Kearns; Courtesy of Sabah Oney; Incredible Health; Buoy Health; Courtesy of Taison Bell; Samantha Lee/Business Insider


Meet the 30 young leaders who are forging a new future for healthcare in the pandemic’s shadow


Read the full list compiled by the healthcare team here>>

Flu shotLM Otero/APA patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas.


A third of American parents say they won't get their kids flu shots this year, despite the looming threat of flu season during COVID-19


Read the full story from Sarah Al-Arshani here>>

Coronavirus back to school kids Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA mother walks her child to school on the first day of in-person classes in Orange County, Florida.

The number of children with COVID-19 has risen 'dramatically' over the past 5 months, report finds


Read the full story from Anna Medaris Miller here>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

