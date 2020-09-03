The universities with the most coronavirus cases

Summary List Placement

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

We’ve almost made it to the holiday weekend! I’m looking forward to spending the weekend mentally preparing myself for the sprint that will be a fall full of coronavirus vaccine and treatment updates (not to mention a presidential election).

Today in healthcare news: the colleges with the most coronavirus cases, a telemedicine founder is suing his former company, and Google’s work with researchers to track coronavirus symptoms.

Yuqing Liu/Business Insider

Colleges across the US are seeing upticks in coronavirus cases as students and faculty return to campus for the fall semester.

The University of Alabama, University of South Carolina, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have some of the highest rates of coronavirus to date.

Business Insider compiled a list of colleges and universities with 100 or more coronavirus cases.



Take a look at the full map and list from Andrea Michelson here >>



The founder and former CEO of Virtudent, a Boston teledentistry startup, has sued his former company as well as its some of its directors, officers, and investors.

He says that he was unjustly ousted for pushing back on the directors’ grow-at-all-costs strategy.

Hitesh Tolani launched Virtudent in 2014 as one of the first commercial teledentistry firms; its hygienists conduct exams in corporate offices or other places and then consult with its dentists over the internet.



Read the full story from Troy Wolverton here>>



Google is releasing a huge dataset of search trends related to COVID-19 symptoms for researchers and public health authorities.

The data, which Google promises is completely anonymised, will reveal trends for more than 400 symptoms.

It hopes the data can be used to track how the virus is spreading.



Read the full story from Hugh Langley here>>



More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

– Lydia

