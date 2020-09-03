The universities with the most coronavirus cases

6o71P the us colleges with the most coronavirus casesYuqing Liu/Business Insider

The US colleges and universities with the most coronavirus cases since the pandemic began


Take a look at the full map and list from Andrea Michelson here >>

Hitesh Tolani — founder and former CEO of teledentistry firm VirtudentVirtudentHitesh Tolani founded and served as the CEO of Virtudent until last October, when he was ousted by two of its directors, according to a lawsuit Tolani filed.


The founder of a formerly high-flying telehealth startup is suing his former company, saying it ousted him after he objected to a grow-at-all-costs strategy that ‘jeopardized patient health’


Read the full story from Troy Wolverton here>>

Dr. David FeinbergCourtesy HLTHDr. David Feinberg, the head of Google Health


Google is releasing data on how people have been searching for COVID-19 symptoms, in the hope it will help researchers track the virus


Read the full story from Hugh Langley here>>

