Inside Google's secretive healthcare business

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: An inside look at the identity crisis facing Google’s secretive healthcare business, the toll of the pandemic on nurses, and why Sweden’s less-dense households could be key to its coronavirus strategy.

Google heatlh david feinberg 4x3HLTH; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Google’s secretive healthcare business wants to organise the world’s health information, but insiders describe how turf wars and trust issues are hamstringing the operation


Read the full story from Hugh Langley and Blake Dodge here>>

Nurses union strikeTom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Union finds that at least 213 registered nurses have died of COVID-19, more than half of them nurses of colour


Read the full story from Allana Akhtar here>>

Family coronavirus Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty ImagesA young family enjoys a walk in Poland.


A potentially overlooked factor in Sweden’s coronavirus strategy: more than half of households consist of just 1 person


Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>

