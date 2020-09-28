How Hazel Health won over Centene

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, the more conservative court is set to weaken abortion rights. Kimberly Leonard has the list of the cases where that might occur.

Also today in healthcare news: an exclusive look at Hazel Health’s pitch deck that won over Centene, what would happen if Trump overrode the FDA on a coronavirus vaccine, and a closer look at a controversial testing startup.

Hazel healthHazel HealthA student uses Hazel at school.


We got an exclusive look at the presentation telehealth startup Hazel used to raise $US33.5 million and convince a major health insurer to bet on upending the way kids get healthcare


Read the full presentation here>>


Covid vaccineCarol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA photo illustration show a syringe. Argentina was selected to test a vaccine against COVID-19, it is estimated that the clinical phases will begin in August.



If Trump bypassed the FDA on a COVID-19 vaccine it could ‘upend’ the traditional approval structure and erode the public’s trust in the executive agency, expert says


Read the full story from Lauren Frias and Sarah Al-Arshani here>>

Coronavirus testSergio Flores/Getty ImagesA nurse prepares to swab a patient at a COVID19 testing centre on July 7, 2020 in Austin, Texas.


Utah’s Nomi Health has faced controversy over its COVID-19 testing initiative, but its founders say the program proves the startup’s idea of lowering healthcare costs by ‘cutting out the middleman’ is on the right track


Read the full story from Keerthi Vedantam here>>

– Lydia

