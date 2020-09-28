How Hazel Health won over Centene

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, the more conservative court is set to weaken abortion rights. Kimberly Leonard has the list of the cases where that might occur.

Also today in healthcare news: an exclusive look at Hazel Health’s pitch deck that won over Centene, what would happen if Trump overrode the FDA on a coronavirus vaccine, and a closer look at a controversial testing startup.

Hazel Health, a telehealth startup, works with students in grade schools.

Business has exploded over the course of coronavirus outbreaks. In just 3 months, the company added about 1 million students to the network, it said.

Here’s a look at the pitch deck Hazel used to get a fresh $US33.5 million from investors including health insurer Centene in September.



Read the full presentation here>>







Carol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty Images A photo illustration show a syringe. Argentina was selected to test a vaccine against COVID-19, it is estimated that the clinical phases will begin in August.





President Donald Trump suggested that the White House could bypass the US Food and Drug Administration on approving a coronavirus vaccine.

Marc Sanchez, an FDA attorney, and consultant, said the remark was an “unfortunate attempt to increase the pressure on the FDA.”

Sanchez said doing that would erode public trust in the agency and in a vaccine.



Read the full story from Lauren Frias and Sarah Al-Arshani here>>



Sergio Flores/Getty Images A nurse prepares to swab a patient at a COVID19 testing centre on July 7, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

Startup Nomi Health launched in 2019 to build a payments platform aimed at lowering healthcare costs by eliminating traditional corporate health insurance plans.

The company received $US10 million in previously-undisclosed seed funding to fuel Nomi Direct, which would connect employers with healthcare providers to offer medical services at prefixed prices.

But when the pandemic hit, Nomi Health sprang to action on coronavirus testing, partnering with a handful of other Utah-based tech companies.

Though the initiative faced multiple controversies, Nomi Health’s founders believe that the experience proved their thesis: That directly connecting stakeholders saves money.



Read the full story from Keerthi Vedantam here>>



– Lydia

