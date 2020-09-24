Meet the 38-year-old who's key to Amazon's health ambitions

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: Moderna plans to test its vaccine in kids in 2020, GoodRx surged in its first day of trading, and meet the 38-year-old tech lead at Amazon Care.

Plus: Kimberly Leonard has a comprehensive look at everything that could go wrong in a coronavirus-vaccine handoff if Biden ousts Trump in November.

And a lil’ news from me: Healthcare startup Bind, known for its on-demand plans, is getting into the insurance business, starting with fully-insured employers in Florida. It has its eyes on the individual exchanges next.

Ongoing clinical trials are testing the top coronavirus vaccine candidates only in adults.

Some experts are worried about the timeline for making a shot available to kids.

Moderna expects to start testing its vaccine candidate in kids later this year, if regulators give the Massachusetts biotech the greenlight, Business Insider has learned.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



GoodRx, a discount-prescription startup, went public on Wednesday at $US33 per share and surged to close at $US50.50.

The stock closed with a market cap of $US19.4 billion.

GoodRx has been profitable since 2016, according to the filing, making it an outlier among its recently public peers and an appealing investment for public-market traders.



Read the full recap of GoodRx’s first day of trading from Megan Hernbroth here>>



Jim Bourg/Reuters A medical technician checks a patient’s temperature during an appointment at the clinic in the Discovery Communications headquarters building in Silver Spring, Maryland, December 3, 2009.

Amazon Care, the company’s health clinic, is expanding to cover all Washington employees.

Business Insider spoke with one of its tech leaders, Erik Cardenas, about Amazon Care’s strategy.

The 38-year-old self-taught leader is trying to coordinate employees’ results, appointments, and histories into a seamless system.



Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>



More stories we’re reading:

