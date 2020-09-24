Meet the 38-year-old who's key to Amazon's health ambitions

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: Moderna plans to test its vaccine in kids in 2020, GoodRx surged in its first day of trading, and meet the 38-year-old tech lead at Amazon Care.

Plus: Kimberly Leonard has a comprehensive look at everything that could go wrong in a coronavirus-vaccine handoff if Biden ousts Trump in November.

And a lil’ news from me: Healthcare startup Bind, known for its on-demand plans, is getting into the insurance business, starting with fully-insured employers in Florida. It has its eyes on the individual exchanges next.

H1n1 flu vaccineKim Kulish/Corbis via Getty ImagesH1N1 flu vaccinations being given out at Touro University on Mare Island in November, 2009. The event, conducted in collaboration with Solano County Public Health Department, administered the vaccine to individuals in the CDC high priority groups.


Drugmakers still haven’t started testing their coronavirus vaccines in children, putting kids at the end of the line for a potential shot


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Trevor bezdek doug hirschGoodRxGoodRx co-CEOs Trevor Bezdek (left) and Doug Hirsch.


Discount prescription drug startup GoodRx surged 53% in its first day of trading. Here’s what you need to know.


Read the full recap of GoodRx’s first day of trading from Megan Hernbroth here>>

Thermometer temperature patient appointment doctorJim Bourg/ReutersA medical technician checks a patient’s temperature during an appointment at the clinic in the Discovery Communications headquarters building in Silver Spring, Maryland, December 3, 2009.

How a 38-year-old who taught himself health technology is shaping a key part of Amazon’s plans to transform healthcare


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

More stories we’re reading:

I’ll be back with a weekly wrap-up of healthcare news tomorrow (what a week!) See you then.

– Lydia

