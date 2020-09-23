J&J has started its late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: GoodRx is making its stock-market debut after pricing shares at $US33 apiece just after midnight. At that price, the company is valued at $US12.7 billion. What a time to be in the digital health/online prescription drug coupon business.

Also: Johnson & Johnson has started a 60,000-person coronavirus vaccine trial, coronavirus deaths passed 200,000, and your ultimate guide to reading through vaccine data.

Speaking of vaccines (and when are we not!): Our biotech reporter Andrew Dunn is moderating a conversation on October 5 at 2 p.m. ET on the coronavirus vaccine race with 3 top experts:

Maria Elena Bottazzi , co-director of Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development

, co-director of Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development Art Caplan, bioethicist and founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University School of Medicine

bioethicist and founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University School of Medicine Dr. William Haseltine, infectious-disease expert and chair and president of ACCESS Health International

Johnson & Johnson, the world’s largest healthcare company, advanced its coronavirus vaccine candidate into the final stage of clinical trials on Wednesday.

J&J will recruit up to 60,000 volunteers from around the world, including in the US, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, and Chile, said Paul Stoffels, the pharma giant’s chief scientific officer.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, estimated that J&J’s trial will likely produce results in December or January.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Centre on April 09, 2020 in New York City. –

At least 200,000 people in the US have been killed by the coronavirus, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest figure comes amid intensifying pressure for the United States to develop a coronavirus vaccine.



Read the full story from Yelena Dzhanova here>>



Evan Vucci/Associated Press Deputy Director at the Vaccine Research Centre at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Barney Graham, speaks with President Donald Trump during a tour of the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Bethesda, Md.

We could know as soon as next month if some of the leading coronavirus vaccine candidates work.

To help set expectations and understand what to look for as the results come in, Business Insider spoke with experts in virology, vaccine development, and infectious disease.

On effectiveness, experts said a 50% effective COVID-19 vaccine would be disappointing but still valuable in fighting the pandemic. And safety is paramount for vaccines.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



– Lydia

