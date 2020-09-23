J&J has started its late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: GoodRx is making its stock-market debut after pricing shares at $US33 apiece just after midnight. At that price, the company is valued at $US12.7 billion. What a time to be in the digital health/online prescription drug coupon business.

Also: Johnson & Johnson has started a 60,000-person coronavirus vaccine trial, coronavirus deaths passed 200,000, and your ultimate guide to reading through vaccine data.

Speaking of vaccines (and when are we not!): Our biotech reporter Andrew Dunn is moderating a conversation on October 5 at 2 p.m. ET on the coronavirus vaccine race with 3 top experts:

  • Maria Elena Bottazzi, co-director of Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development
  • Art Caplan, bioethicist and founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University School of Medicine
  • Dr. William Haseltine, infectious-disease expert and chair and president of ACCESS Health International

Sign up here to attend!

VaccineSteve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images


Pharma giant J&J just launched a pivotal 60,000-person coronavirus vaccine trial, and we could learn if the shot works by the end of 2020


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

CoronavirusANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesMedical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Centre on April 09, 2020 in New York City. –

The coronavirus has killed at least 200,000 people in the United States, another grim milestone for the pandemic


Read the full story from Yelena Dzhanova here>>

Trump NIH NIAID coronavirus vaccineEvan Vucci/Associated PressDeputy Director at the Vaccine Research Centre at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Barney Graham, speaks with President Donald Trump during a tour of the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Bethesda, Md.

5 experts lay out how they will determine whether a coronavirus vaccine is really safe and effective â€” here’s what to know to evaluate the data for yourself


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

– Lydia

