J&J has started its late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial

Welcome to
Business Insider
‘
s daily healthcare newsletter
, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.
Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.
Hello,
Today in healthcare news: GoodRx is making its stock-market debut after pricing shares at $US33 apiece just after midnight. At that price, the company is valued at $US12.7 billion. What a time to be in the digital health/online prescription drug coupon business.
Also: Johnson & Johnson has started a 60,000-person coronavirus vaccine trial, coronavirus deaths passed 200,000, and your ultimate guide to reading through vaccine data.
Speaking of vaccines (and when are we not!): Our biotech reporter Andrew Dunn is moderating a conversation on October 5 at 2 p.m. ET on the coronavirus vaccine race with 3 top experts:
- Maria Elena Bottazzi, co-director of Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development
- Art Caplan, bioethicist and founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University School of Medicine
- Dr. William Haseltine, infectious-disease expert and chair and president of ACCESS Health International
Pharma giant J&J just launched a pivotal 60,000-person coronavirus vaccine trial, and we could learn if the shot works by the end of 2020
- Johnson & Johnson, the world’s largest healthcare company, advanced its coronavirus vaccine candidate into the final stage of clinical trials on Wednesday.
- J&J will recruit up to 60,000 volunteers from around the world, including in the US, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, and Chile, said Paul Stoffels, the pharma giant’s chief scientific officer.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, estimated that J&J’s trial will likely produce results in December or January.
Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>
The coronavirus has killed at least 200,000 people in the United States, another grim milestone for the pandemic
- At least 200,000 people in the US have been killed by the coronavirus, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
- The latest figure comes amid intensifying pressure for the United States to develop a coronavirus vaccine.
Read the full story from Yelena Dzhanova here>>
5 experts lay out how they will determine whether a coronavirus vaccine is really safe and effective â€” here’s what to know to evaluate the data for yourself
- We could know as soon as next month if some of the leading coronavirus vaccine candidates work.
- To help set expectations and understand what to look for as the results come in, Business Insider spoke with experts in virology, vaccine development, and infectious disease.
- On effectiveness, experts said a 50% effective COVID-19 vaccine would be disappointing but still valuable in fighting the pandemic. And safety is paramount for vaccines.
Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>
More stories we’re reading:
- CDC: How to celebrate Halloween safely this year, and what to avoid (Insider)
- The FDA is gearing up for tougher standards for a coronavirus vaccine. That will make a vaccine by Election Day more unlikely. (Washington Post)
- Bright Health just raised $US500 million and Oscar Health is reportedly eyeing an IPO. Here’s a look at how the hot health insurance startups have fared this year. (Business Insider)
- 30 moments that will define the 12 months of the pandemic(Stat News)
Be sure to sign up for our newsletter here if you haven’t already!
– Lydia
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.