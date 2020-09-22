The CDC retracted its virus guidance

Welcome to
Today in healthcare news: health insurance startup Bright Health just raised another $US500 million, bringing its total raised to about $US1.5 billion. It’s a big time for health insurance companies â€” Oscar Health is reportedly looking at a 2021 IPO. Both have now raised about the same amount of capital, so consider me intrigued for what comes next.
For reference, here’s a look at how the health insurance startups (Bright, Oscar, Devoted, and more) fared through the first half of 2020.
Bettmann/Getty ImagesThis photo of a sneezer caught in the act was taken by Professor Marshall Jennison from MIT, and published in a 1941 research paper.
The CDC is retracting new guidance that the coronavirus can float beyond 6 feet in poorly ventilated spaces
- The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday acknowledged for the first time that the coronavirus could “remain suspended in the air.”
- The new CDC guidance was retracted on Monday morning â€” the agency said “a draft version” had been “posted in error.” This has happened several times in recent months after the White House has taken issue with recommendations.
- The now-retracted phrasing lined up with studies from around the world that suggested the virus could linger and float through the air, especially indoors.
Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>
Even more evidence shows the coronavirus spreads easily on long plane flights
- A CDC study offers even more evidence that the coronavirus spreads on aeroplanes.
- Epidemiologists traced 16 coronavirus cases back to a single 10-hour flight where one symptomatic passenger was seated in business class.
- The case study showed that 92% of passengers sitting two seats or fewer away from the passenger contracted the coronavirus.
- It’s unlikely most of the passengers on the flight were wearing masks.
Read the full story from Susie Neilson here>>
Joel Saget/AFP/Getty ImagesA lab technician examines a reagent bottle before performing vaccine tests at French pharmaceutical company Sanofi’s laboratory on July 10, 2020.
The rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine is under threat: Leading experts tell us they’re worried about a shortage of glass vials, cargo planes, and cold-storage units
- A glass vial shortage, as well as cargo restraints, could limit the mass rollout of a coronavirus vaccine.
- The vials are only made by a few companies, and boosting production could prove tricky.
- While many of world’s leading vial manufacturers are up for a challenge, several experts tell Business Insider that several factors including time, demand uncertainty, temperature control, transport, and storage issues could also curb production.
Read the full story from Norman Miller here>>
– Lydia
