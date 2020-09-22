The CDC retracted its virus guidance

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Welcome to

Business Insider



s daily healthcare newsletter

, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: health insurance startup Bright Health just raised another $US500 million, bringing its total raised to about $US1.5 billion. It’s a big time for health insurance companies â€” Oscar Health is reportedly looking at a 2021 IPO. Both have now raised about the same amount of capital, so consider me intrigued for what comes next.

For reference, here’s a look at how the health insurance startups (Bright, Oscar, Devoted, and more) fared through the first half of 2020.

One of the first sneeze picturesBettmann/Getty ImagesThis photo of a sneezer caught in the act was taken by Professor Marshall Jennison from MIT, and published in a 1941 research paper.


The CDC is retracting new guidance that the coronavirus can float beyond 6 feet in poorly ventilated spaces

Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

United Airlines Mask AeroplaneUnited Airlines


Even more evidence shows the coronavirus spreads easily on long plane flights

  • A CDC study offers even more evidence that the coronavirus spreads on aeroplanes.
  • Epidemiologists traced 16 coronavirus cases back to a single 10-hour flight where one symptomatic passenger was seated in business class.
  • The case study showed that 92% of passengers sitting two seats or fewer away from the passenger contracted the coronavirus.
  • It’s unlikely most of the passengers on the flight were wearing masks.


Read the full story from Susie Neilson here>>

Sanofi vaccineJoel Saget/AFP/Getty ImagesA lab technician examines a reagent bottle before performing vaccine tests at French pharmaceutical company Sanofi’s laboratory on July 10, 2020.


The rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine is under threat: Leading experts tell us they’re worried about a shortage of glass vials, cargo planes, and cold-storage units


Read the full story from Norman Miller here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Subscribe to this newsletter here.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.