Meet the doctor who turned her attention from Hollywood actors to COVID-19 testing

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Welcome to

Business Insider



s daily healthcare newsletter

, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: The inside story of Dr. Ala Stanford’s work to solve coronavirus testing problems for Black communities in Philadelphia, why herd immunity isn’t a great strategy, and the reasons you shouldn’t stress about getting COVID-19 from an Airbnb.

Dr. Ala Stanford TestingAP Photo/Matt Rourke

A doctor who caters to celebrities changed her plans to focus on helping the poorest parts of Philadelphia battle the coronavirus


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>

Rnc crowd president donald trump republican national conventionCarlos Barria/ReutersUS President Donald Trump talks to staff and guests in the crowd as he checks out the stage where later in the night he will deliver his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the 2020 Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House, August 27, 2020.

Pursuing herd immunity is a non-strategy that could cause mass death without boosting the economy. A Trump adviser may be pushing for it.


Read the full story from Morgan McFall-Johnsen here>>

Best Airbnbs Rhode IslandAirbnb

Why you shouldn’t stress about getting the coronavirus from a stay in an Airbnb


Read the full story from Aylin Woodward here>>

More stories we’re reading:

See you tomorrow! Find me in the meantime at [email protected]

Subscribe to this newsletter here.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.