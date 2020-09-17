5 takeaways from the US coronavirus vaccine plan

Moderna coronavirus vaccine trial participantAP Photo/Hans PenninkNurse Kath Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, N.Y. an injection as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y.


The US just laid out a 57-page playbook to get free coronavirus vaccines to every American. Here are the 5 crucial takeaways.


Robert RedfieldErin Scott-Pool/Getty ImagesRobert Redfield, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wears a protective mask during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump administration officials are set to defend the federal government’s response to the coronavirus crisis at the hearing hosted by a House panel calling for a national plan to contain the virus.


CDC director Robert Redfield just told Senators that most Americans won’t get a coronavirus vaccine until summer or fall 2021

  • At a Senate hearing on Wednesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said most Americans won’t receive a coronavirus vaccine until “late second quarter, third quarter 2021.”
  • That contradicts the timeline that Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services, put forward the same day.
  • Mango said the US is on track to “vaccinate every American before the end of first quarter 2021.”
  • Hours later, President Donald Trump contradicted Redfield, calling him “confused,” and saying a shot could be available in October.
  • Most experts agree that a vaccine won’t be available before the election this fall.


Moderna CEO Stephane BancelAndrew Harnik/AP ImagesModerna CEO Stephane Bancel attends a meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, and pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 2, 2020.

Moderna’s CEO told us we should know if the biotech’s coronavirus vaccine works in November


