5 takeaways from the US coronavirus vaccine plan

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: American Well is set to make its public-market debut after raising $US742 million by pricing at $US18 a share on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere: What you need to know about the plan to get Americans vaccinated, when the director of the CDC expects everyone to get a coronavirus shot, and the CEO of Moderna says the biotech is more than just a coronavirus vaccine company.

The Trump administration released a playbook about how it would make sure every American in the US gets a free coronavirus vaccine.

The government will distribute the vaccine to people who need it most and then ramp up to more people as more shots are made.

Officials expect people will need to get two vaccines that will be administered between 21 to 28 days apart.



At a Senate hearing on Wednesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said most Americans won’t receive a coronavirus vaccine until “late second quarter, third quarter 2021.”

That contradicts the timeline that Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services, put forward the same day.

Mango said the US is on track to “vaccinate every American before the end of first quarter 2021.”

Hours later, President Donald Trump contradicted Redfield, calling him “confused,” and saying a shot could be available in October.

Most experts agree that a vaccine won’t be available before the election this fall.



Andrew Harnik/AP Images Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel attends a meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, and pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 2, 2020.



