Apple's pushing deeper into healthcare

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: What Apple’s new products tell us about its healthcare ambitions, Pfizer’s execs are feeling confident on vaccine data by the end of October, and an inside look at a men’s health startup that’s become a key testing player.

Plus: We just got some data showing that one of the antibody drugs Eli Lilly’s developing with AbCellera might be able to help patients with COVID-19. In the group that took the medication, hospitalizations occurred in 1.7% of patients, compared to 6% of those who received a placebo. More on the results from Lilly here.


Apple is pushing deeper into the $US3.6 trillion healthcare industry


Pfizer CEO Albert BourlaAP Photo/Pablo Martinez MonsivaisPfizer CEO Albert Bourla

We just got new details on exactly how Pfizer could have definitive coronavirus vaccine data by Halloween


Vault Health's saliva test for coronavirus.Vault HealthVault Health’s saliva test for coronavirus.

How a little-known men’s health startup became a key coronavirus testing partner for 61 colleges, SpaceX, and the NBA


