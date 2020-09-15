Why there's little chance we'll have coronavirus vaccine data in October, according to JPMorgan

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Today in healthcare news: JPMorgan ran 10,000 simulations that show why an October coronavirus vaccine is unlikely, 10 healthcare stocks to bet on, according to Morgan Stanley, and why we’ll likely not have enough vaccines for everybody until 2024.

VaccineSteve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images

JPMorgan sees a ‘low probability’ for coronavirus vaccine data in October after running 10,000 simulations on how the studies will play out


UnemploymentJohn Sommers II/Getty ImagesA record amount of Americans are still out of a job, and unemployment benefits are set to expire on July 31.

Morgan Stanley handpicked the 10 best healthcare stocks to buy now as investors brace for a major election and the potential for another coronavirus surge

  • Morgan Stanley recommended 10 stocks that they think will perform well as the US faces its next presidential election and as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Analysts recommended six pharmaceutical stocks â€” despite political rhetoric bashing drug prices.
  • Here are the top healthcare picks.


Coronavirus vaccineTHIBAULT SAVARY/AFP via Getty ImagesA researcher works on a vaccine against the new coronavirus COVID-19 at the Copenhagen’s University research lab in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 23, 2020.

We won’t have enough COVID-19 vaccine for everybody until 2024, warns world’s largest vaccine producer


