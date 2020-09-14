Inside Grand Rounds' $175 million funding round

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Welcome to

Business Insider



s daily healthcare newsletter

, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Happy Monday!

Over the weekend, AstraZeneca and Oxford resumed their coronavirus vaccine trial and Gilead Sciences struck a $US21 billion deal for cancer drugmaker Immunomedics.

Here’s what else is happening in healthcare news:

Owen Tripp, CEO of Grand RoundsGrand RoundsOwen Tripp, CEO of Grand Rounds

Inside a Carlyle-led $US175 million investment in digital-healthcare firm Grand Rounds: How the deal came together and what it says about the future of healthcare.


Read the full story from Casey Sullivan here>>

Dr anthony fauciAlex Brandon/AP Images


Fauci says Americans need to ‘hunker down and get through this fall and winter,’ or else play a game of whack-a-mole with the COVID-19 virus


Read the full story from Isabella Jibilian here>>

Coronavirus face mask LondonDavid Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images


I led treatment of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the US. We need universal mask wearing â€” here’s how we can get everyone to wear one.


Read the full story from Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Subscribe to this newsletter here!

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.