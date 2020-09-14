Inside Grand Rounds' $175 million funding round

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Happy Monday!

Over the weekend, AstraZeneca and Oxford resumed their coronavirus vaccine trial and Gilead Sciences struck a $US21 billion deal for cancer drugmaker Immunomedics.

Here’s what else is happening in healthcare news:

Grand Rounds Owen Tripp, CEO of Grand Rounds

Grand Rounds, an online healthcare assistant to employees at self-insured corporations like Walmart and Home Depot, just raised $US175 million in a deal led by the private-equity giant The Carlyle Group.

The growth-equity deal, announced earlier this week, will help the digital-health company expand into a customer segment it hasn’t fully penetrated yet: the middle market.

CEO Owen Tripp spoke with Business Insider about what the investment will mean for the company as COVID-19 changes employers’ healthcare needs.



Read the full story from Casey Sullivan here>>



Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the US needs to “hunker down and get through this fall and winter” until a vaccine arrives.

He hopes a vaccine will become available later this year or early 2021.

The US “didn’t shut down nearly as much” as Europe, Fauci said, pointing to data on grocery-store visits, park visits, and workplace attendance.



Read the full story from Isabella Jibilian here>>



Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips is the chief clinical officer of Providence St. Joseph Health, a health system with 51 hospitals in the western US.

Wearing masks helps stop the spread of the coronavirus â€” and we need to make mask-wearing universal.

It’s important for role models and influencers to showcase themselves wearing masks.



Read the full story from Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips here>>



More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

