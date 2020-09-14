Inside Grand Rounds' $175 million funding round

Welcome to
Hello,
Happy Monday!
Over the weekend, AstraZeneca and Oxford resumed their coronavirus vaccine trial and Gilead Sciences struck a $US21 billion deal for cancer drugmaker Immunomedics.
Here’s what else is happening in healthcare news:
Inside a Carlyle-led $US175 million investment in digital-healthcare firm Grand Rounds: How the deal came together and what it says about the future of healthcare.
- Grand Rounds, an online healthcare assistant to employees at self-insured corporations like Walmart and Home Depot, just raised $US175 million in a deal led by the private-equity giant The Carlyle Group.
- The growth-equity deal, announced earlier this week, will help the digital-health company expand into a customer segment it hasn’t fully penetrated yet: the middle market.
- CEO Owen Tripp spoke with Business Insider about what the investment will mean for the company as COVID-19 changes employers’ healthcare needs.
Read the full story from Casey Sullivan here>>
Fauci says Americans need to ‘hunker down and get through this fall and winter,’ or else play a game of whack-a-mole with the COVID-19 virus
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the US needs to “hunker down and get through this fall and winter” until a vaccine arrives.
- He hopes a vaccine will become available later this year or early 2021.
- The US “didn’t shut down nearly as much” as Europe, Fauci said, pointing to data on grocery-store visits, park visits, and workplace attendance.
Read the full story from Isabella Jibilian here>>
I led treatment of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the US. We need universal mask wearing â€” here’s how we can get everyone to wear one.
- Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips is the chief clinical officer of Providence St. Joseph Health, a health system with 51 hospitals in the western US.
- Wearing masks helps stop the spread of the coronavirus â€” and we need to make mask-wearing universal.
- It’s important for role models and influencers to showcase themselves wearing masks.
Read the full story from Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips here>>
More stories we’re reading:
- Politico found that CMS chief Seema Verma spent $US3.5 million on consultants, including $US2,933 spent organising a “Girl’s Night” (Politico)
- At least 31 coronavirus cases are linked to 3 childcare facilities in Utah, more evidence kids are contagious without symptoms (Business Insider)
- Polluted areas in the US tend to have more coronavirus deaths, according to new research (ProPublica)
- A CDC study found that people who tested positive for the coronavirus were twice as likely to have eaten at a restaurant beforehand (Business Insider)
– Lydia
