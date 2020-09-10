What AstraZeneca's setback means for the vaccine race

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: What the AstraZeneca trial pause means for the vaccine timeline, Zocdoc’s cofounder is suing the company, and why Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks a vaccine isn’t likely by Election Day.

Dado Ruvic/Reuters

AstraZeneca has put its coronavirus vaccine trial on hold after a participant appeared to have an adverse event.

The voluntary hold could set back the late-stage vaccine trial by weeks at best, Wall Street analysts wrote Wednesday.

Should AstraZeneca confirm that the event was caused by the vaccine, it could put the trial on hold for longer, if not permanently.



ZocDoc Former Zocdoc CEO Cyrus Massoumi

Cyrus Massoumi claims in a new lawsuit that he was fraudulently forced out of his role as CEO of medical referrals startup Zocdoc in 2015.

The startup’s co-founder said he was kept in the dark about the purpose of a November 2015 board meeting and said he was removed from the office by security guards after he tried to stop the meeting.

Massoumi said Zocdoc has been poorly run since his departure, and wants a court to nullify every action undertaken by the board over nearly the past five years.



ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at National Institutes of Health, looks on before the start of a House Oversight And Reform Committee hearing concerning government preparedness and response to the COVID-19, coronavirus outbreak, in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC.





President Donald Trump has suggested that a coronavirus vaccine may become available “right around” the US election on November 3.

But public-health experts, financial analysts, and US government officials have said that timeline is unrealistic.

Most experts think there’s little hope of a vaccine being ready before the end of the year.



