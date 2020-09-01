What's in store for September in the race for an effective coronavirus vaccine

Welcome to



Dispensed Daily



, your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider’s healthcare editor Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer and the healthcare team.



Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

It’s Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer, back in your inbox with the latest developments in healthcare. We’ve made it to September!

In today’s Dispensed: what’s ahead this month in the coronavirus vaccine and treatment race, GoodRx’s top shareholders, and a leaked email reveals CVS told employees not to tell patients if their medications were filled by staffers who had tested positive for COVID-19.

September could bring crucial data on leading coronavirus vaccines and experimental treatments.

These events include data from top pharma companies like AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Regeneron, as well as the start of clinical trials to test a spate of treatments and vaccines.

Business Insider identified 10 key events that could happen in September in the race for COVID-19 vaccines and drugs.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



On Friday, the prescription-discount startup GoodRx filed to go public in a $US100 million initial public offering.

In the filing, GoodRx disclosed that it has a dual-class stock structure that gives voting rights to some stockholders and not others. The classes of stock will be worth about the same dollar amount upon the startup’s public debut.

Here are the investors that stand to make the most money once GoodRx goes public.



Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>



Irene Jiang/Business Insider

A leaked CVS email told staff to not inform patients that their prescriptions were filled by someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Georgia CVS technician who shared the email with Business Insider said the company threatened to discipline or fire staff if they told customers about confirmed COVID-19 cases.



Read the full story from Irene Jiang here>>



More stories we’re reading:

See you tomorrow! In the meantime, find me at [email protected]

You can subscribe to this newsletter here.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.