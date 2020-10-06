Meet the 16 rising stars of healthcare VC

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Phew, how is it only Tuesday!

Yesterday was another busy day of understanding how President Donald Trump is faring with COVID-19, which became trickier when his doctor wouldn’t disclose certain details (Kimberly Leonard and Aylin Woodward explain why here).Plus, the CDC finally recognised that the coronavirus can travel further than 6 feet in poorly-ventilated spaces.

And â€” Clover Health is going public via Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC, valuing the Medicare Advantage startup at $US3.7 billion. The news comes on the heels of another massive funding round for rival Bright Health, and reports that Oscar Health is looking to go public in 2021.


Read all about the health insurance startups’ financials here.

Also today in healthcare news: It’s unclear whether Trump is being overtreated or is more seriously ill than folks are letting on, meet the rising stars of healthcare VC, and drugmakers are working to recruit more Black Americans to COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Sean conley white house physician trump briefingSusan Walsh/AP PhotoDr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, Saturday, October 3, 2020.

‘That makes no sense’: Doctors say Trump is either getting overtreated for the coronavirus, which could be risky, or is more seriously ill than we know

Read the full story here>>

Rising stars healthcare investors 4x3NEA; Comcast Ventures; Tusk Ventures; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

RISING STARS: Meet the 16 up-and-coming investors changing the face of healthcare in the US


Read the full list from Megan Hernbroth here>>


VaccineSiphiwe Sibeko/Pool via APIn this Wednesday, June 24, 2020 file photo, a volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg.



Drug companies are recruiting Black Americans to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials, trying to break down decades of mistrust


Read the full story from Taylor Ardrey here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.