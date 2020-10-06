What to know about Trump's coronavirus treatment regimen

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

What a weekend.

Since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, President Donald Trump has received a number of treatments. Those include an experimental antibody therapeutic from drugmaker Regeneron and the antiviral remdesivir.

On Sunday, White House physician Sean Conley said that Trump was feeling better, but noted that the president had received dexamethasone, a steroid usually reserved for patients with more serious cases, Aylin Woodward reported. Trump also received supplemental oxygen on Friday and Saturday.

Let’s dive in.

Joshua Roberts/ReutersPresident Donald Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre after the White House announced that he ‘will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days’ after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),


Trump’s doctors are targeting a ‘sweet spot’ in fighting COVID-19 by using experimental treatments early, but physicians caution the data is limited


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

4x3 microsoftMicrosoft; Craig Barritt/Getty Images; Yuqing Liu/Business Insider


POWER PLAYERS: The 15 leaders at Microsoft shaping the tech giant’s growing healthcare ambitions


Read the full story from Blake Dodge and Ashley Stewart here>>

Novartis CEO Vas NarasimhanNovartisNovartis CEO Vas Narasimhan

Novartis salaries revealed: From $US49,608 to $US195,686, find out how much the Swiss pharma giant pays its employees in the US


Read the full story from Maddy Simpson, Andrew Dunn, and Alex Nicoll here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.