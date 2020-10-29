27 biotech execs who've sold the most stock

Welcome to



If taking on a surge in coronavirus cases wasn’t enough, US hospitals are facing cyberattacks from Russia, which could be massively disruptive, the US is warning.

Today in healthcare news: A look at which biotech execs have sold stock as their companies develop COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, Y Combinator’s guide to spinning a company out of a university, and four biotech stocks investors should buy, according to UBS.

Sawyer Click/Business Insider

Executives and board members from 14 biotech companies working on coronavirus vaccines and treatments have sold more than $US1 billion in company stock this year.

Business Insider asked Equilar, an executive-compensation-analysis firm, to tally hundreds of financial disclosures of stock sales made by company insiders.



See the full breakdown in this graphic by Andrew Dunn and Sawyer Click here>>



Startup accelerator Y Combinator just released its first comprehensive guide for spinning scientific research out of universities and into companies, a common way many biotech startups are founded.

Y Combinator has funded 75 companies that have come out of academia, and compiled those experiences in a comprehensive guide for potential founders with similar backgrounds.

Business Insider got an exclusive look at the guide itself.



Read the full guide here>>



BridgeBio

UBS on Tuesday initiated coverage on nine biotech companies.

The analysts noted that they’re optimistic about where the biotech sector will be in 2021, after a good 2019 and a promising 2020 so far.

UBS analysts gave buy ratings to four biotech companies.



Read the full story here>>



