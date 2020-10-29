27 biotech execs who've sold the most stock

Welcome to
If taking on a surge in coronavirus cases wasn’t enough, US hospitals are facing cyberattacks from Russia, which could be massively disruptive, the US is warning.
Today in healthcare news: A look at which biotech execs have sold stock as their companies develop COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, Y Combinator’s guide to spinning a company out of a university, and four biotech stocks investors should buy, according to UBS.
Biotech execs hunting for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments have raked in more than $US1 billion by selling company stock this year. Here are the 27 leaders who’ve cashed in the most.
- Executives and board members from 14 biotech companies working on coronavirus vaccines and treatments have sold more than $US1 billion in company stock this year.
- Business Insider asked Equilar, an executive-compensation-analysis firm, to tally hundreds of financial disclosures of stock sales made by company insiders.
See the full breakdown in this graphic by Andrew Dunn and Sawyer Click here>>
The top startup accelerator just released its how-to guide for scientists and academics who want to start companies. Here’s what Y Combinator says all founders need to know.
- Startup accelerator Y Combinator just released its first comprehensive guide for spinning scientific research out of universities and into companies, a common way many biotech startups are founded.
- Y Combinator has funded 75 companies that have come out of academia, and compiled those experiences in a comprehensive guide for potential founders with similar backgrounds.
- Business Insider got an exclusive look at the guide itself.
UBS just shared the 4 biotech stocks investors should buy now â€” including 2 that could soar more than 50%
- UBS on Tuesday initiated coverage on nine biotech companies.
- The analysts noted that they’re optimistic about where the biotech sector will be in 2021, after a good 2019 and a promising 2020 so far.
- UBS analysts gave buy ratings to four biotech companies.
