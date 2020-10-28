We won't get coronavirus vaccine results in October

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: The door has closed on getting vaccine data in October, and Eli Lilly ends its antibody trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients â€” while the US is paying $US375 million for 300,000 vials of the investigational drug.

Plus: A timeline of Trump’s coronavirus statements matched with new cases over the course of the pandemic.

Pfizer CEO Albert BourlaAP Photo/Pablo Martinez MonsivaisPfizer CEO Albert Bourla

Pfizer’s CEO repeatedly talked up getting coronavirus vaccine data in October. Now, he’s asking for patience.

  • Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla effectively closed the door Tuesday on knowing whether or not its experimental coronavirus vaccine would work by the end of October.
  • On the New York pharma giant’s third quarter earnings call, Bourla acknowledged the company has not yet started the first interim analysis for this final study, called a phase-three trial.
  • In September, Bourla set public expectations for an October data readout, a timeline at odds with top government scientists like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed’s chief scientist.
  • Instead, Bourla asked on Tuesday for patience, as the study progresses.


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. Picture taken February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent KesslerReutersThe logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group.

Eli Lilly has ended a major COVID-19 antibody test among hospitalized patients


Read the full story from Allana Akhtar here>>


FILE - In this April 22, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Associated PressDr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the coronavirus.



A timeline of Trump’s statements about the coronavirus juxtaposed with new cases throughout the pandemic

See the full chart from Susie Neilson and Yuqing Liu here>>

More stories we’re reading:

