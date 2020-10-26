The first approved COVID-19 drug is far from 'amazing'

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)

The coronavirus pandemic is overwhelming the US yet again, with the country recording its 2 worst-ever days of infection over the weekend.

“We are not going to control the pandemic,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday on CNN.

Also in healthcare news: Gilead’s set to make billions on a drug that’s far from “amazing”, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have restarted vaccine trials in the US, and universal masking could save 130,000.


Remdesivir2 by Getty Images




Gilead is set to sell billions of dollars of a coronavirus drug that’s far from ‘amazing’ after the US approved remdesivir to treat COVID-19


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Astrazeneca covid vaccine


AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson get FDA green light to resume coronavirus vaccine trials in the US after participants got sick


Read the full story from Allana Akhtar here>>

Trump-mask

Universal mask-wearing could save 130,000 US lives before March, mitigating the worst of this 3rd coronavirus surge


Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>

– Lydia

