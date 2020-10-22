Experts are meeting to discuss coronavirus vaccines

Today’s a big day in the race for an effective and safe coronavirus vaccine. A group of experts is meeting in a conversation that could have big implications for what it will take for a vaccine to get cleared by the FDA.

Also in healthcare news: 11 charts that break down how the US compares to other countries in responding to COVID-19, and what a series of brief exposures that infected a prison guard can teach us about the spread of the virus.

A researcher holds up an mRNA type vaccine candidate for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a news conference at the National Primate Research Centre of Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi province, Thailand, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Athit PerawongmethaReutersThe coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine test in Thailand

The doctors and scientists who’ll evaluate every coronavirus vaccine are set to meet for the first time. Here are the 7 biggest questions they’re likely to debate.


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Total covid cases us vs other countries 2x1Skye Gould/Business Insider

How the US coronavirus outbreak compares to other countries in 11 charts


See all the charts from Aria Bendix and Skye Gould here>>

Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors, adding security cameras and separating rival gangs.Brendan McDermid/ReutersCorrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors, adding security cameras and separating rival gangs.

A series of 1-minute interactions gave a correctional officer the coronavirus, prompting new CDC guidance about brief exposure


Read the full story from Aylin Woodward here>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

