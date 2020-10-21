A doctor shares what it's like to take part in a vaccine trial

Welcome to
Today in healthcare news: A doctor shares her experience taking part in a COVID-19 trial, an inside look at Oscar Health’s financials, and the role poor leadership plays in America’s coronavirus death toll.
I’m a doctor who volunteered to get one of the first coronavirus shots. Here’s why I got involved, and what the side effects have been like.
- Lisa Fitzpatrick, MD, MPH, is an infectious diseases doctor and medical epidemiologist living in the Congress Heights area of Washington, DC.
- She’s participating in the Phase 3 Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine trial, which she signed up for to demonstrate her confidence in vaccine science during a time when “fear and distrust are flourishing.”
- It’s been an easy process so far, though she did experience mild side effects like soreness in her arm and fatigue.
Read the full personal essay by Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick here>>
Here’s a comprehensive look at the growth of Oscar Health since the hot health-insurance startup began signing up customers
- Founded in 2012, Oscar got its start on the individual exchanges implemented by the Affordable Care Act.
- It’s grown to 420,000 members as of the start of 2020.
- Here’s a look at Oscar’s enrollment and financial performance from 2014 to 2020.
Christian Ender/Getty ImagesA teacher explains mathematics during a lesson with sixth graders, who are sitting at socially-distanced desks, on the second day back at class since March (during the novel coronavirus pandemic) on May 5, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.
A new study finds poor leadership is the reason for America’s unrivalled coronavirus death toll
- In the spring, many countries had high death rates, as the coronavirus circulated around the world unchecked.
- But in the months since then, most countries took simple steps to prevent disease transmission, and death rates fell dramatically.
- Except the US: the country has been a consistent outlier in coronavirus deaths.
- A new study shows just how bad the US lagged behind other rich countries over the summer, in disease control and prevention.
Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>
– Lydia
