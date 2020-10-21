A doctor shares what it's like to take part in a vaccine trial

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: A doctor shares her experience taking part in a COVID-19 trial, an inside look at Oscar Health’s financials, and the role poor leadership plays in America’s coronavirus death toll.

Lisa Fitzpatrick, MD, MPHLisa Fitzpatrick, MD, MPHLisa Fitzpatrick, MD, MPH is an infectious disease doctor currently undergoing trials for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

I’m a doctor who volunteered to get one of the first coronavirus shots. Here’s why I got involved, and what the side effects have been like.


Read the full personal essay by Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick here>>

Chart showing how Oscar Health hadn't turned a profit until 2020Sawyer Click/Business Insider


Here’s a comprehensive look at the growth of Oscar Health since the hot health-insurance startup began signing up customers


Read the full story here>>

Coronavirus teacherChristian Ender/Getty ImagesA teacher explains mathematics during a lesson with sixth graders, who are sitting at socially-distanced desks, on the second day back at class since March (during the novel coronavirus pandemic) on May 5, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.


A new study finds poor leadership is the reason for America’s unrivalled coronavirus death toll


Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

More stories we’re reading:

