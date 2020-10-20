One diagram shows how 3 types of coronavirus vaccines differ

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: a breakdown of how the top coronavirus vaccines work, a closer look at Clover Health’s financial performance over the years, and the top investors in digital health.

Covid vaccineCarol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA photo illustration show a syringe. Argentina was selected to test a vaccine against COVID-19, it is estimated that the clinical phases will begin in August.

The US is betting on 3 types of coronavirus vaccines, one of which is totally unproven. A diagram shows how they differ.


Check out the diagram from Aria Bendix here>>

A chart on Clover Health's consistent losses until the company turned a profit in 2020Sawyer Click/Business Insider

Clover Health is going public. Here’s an inside look at its enrollment and financial performance over the past 5 years.


Read the full story here>>

RoFounders2RoRo founders Rob Schutz, Zachariah Reitano, and Saman Rahmanian.

Investors just poured $US8.4 billion into startups in the hottest part of healthcare. Here are the 5 top VC firms making the most digital-health bets.


Read the full story by Megan Hernbroth here>>

