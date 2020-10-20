One diagram shows how 3 types of coronavirus vaccines differ

Welcome to
Today in healthcare news: a breakdown of how the top coronavirus vaccines work, a closer look at Clover Health’s financial performance over the years, and the top investors in digital health.
Carol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA photo illustration show a syringe. Argentina was selected to test a vaccine against COVID-19, it is estimated that the clinical phases will begin in August.
The US is betting on 3 types of coronavirus vaccines, one of which is totally unproven. A diagram shows how they differ.
- The Trump administration is backing six coronavirus vaccine candidates as part of Operation Warp Speed.
- Each vaccine targets the virus’ spike protein, which helps it attach to and invade cells. But they use three different technological approaches in order to do that.
- The leading two candidates, from Moderna and Pfizer, are mRNA vaccines. The others are protein-based or viral vector vaccines. The chart below shows the difference.
Check out the diagram from Aria Bendix here>>
Clover Health is going public. Here’s an inside look at its enrollment and financial performance over the past 5 years.
- The Social Capital SPAC led by billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya is acquiring Clover Health in a $US3.7 billion deal that will take the health insurance company public.
- Clover offers health plans to seniors 65 and up through Medicare Advantage, the private arm of the federally funded Medicare program.
- Here’s a look at Clover’s enrollment and financial performance from 2015 to 2020.
Investors just poured $US8.4 billion into startups in the hottest part of healthcare. Here are the 5 top VC firms making the most digital-health bets.
- Private investment in healthcare startups remained strong in the third quarter of 2020, according to a new CB Insights report out Monday.
- Private investors across the world invested $US21.8 billion in healthcare startups, smashing the previous record of $US18.1 billion set just the previous quarter.
- Digital health startups remained the most popular investment within healthcare in the quarter, according to the report, and saw an all-time-high $US8.4 billion in private investment.
Read the full story by Megan Hernbroth here>>
More stories we’re reading:
- CVS is hiring 15,000 new staff to cope with an expected rise of COVID-19 cases and the potential rollout of a vaccine(Business Insider)
- Alphabet’s longevity bet Calico has started its first clinical trial, and it’s for a cancer drug (Endpoints)
- Biotechs are packing multiple founding rounds into a single year (Stat News)
- Meet the 11 companies racing to make a COVID-19 test that’s as quick and easy to take as a pregnancy test (Business Insider)
– Lydia
