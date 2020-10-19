See the pitch deck a healthcare startup founded by 2 ex-Googlers used to raise $47 million

Welcome to
Today in healthcare news: The pitch deck that convinced J&J to bet on a new kind of healthcare company, Pfizer plans to submit its vaccine in November for emergency authorization if it works, and an inside look at how Gilead developed remdesivir, a drug that now faces questions about how effective it is in treating COVID-19.
See the pitch deck 2 former Googlers used to raise $US47 million and convince Johnson & Johnson to bet on the hottest part of healthcare
- Thirty Madison in August raised $US47 million from investors including Johnson & Johnson Innovation.
- The two-year-old startup treats conditions like migraines with three distinct companies: Cove, Evens, and Keeps.
- Thirty Madison’s business has shot up because of the pandemic, but also deep-seeded issues in the US healthcare system.
Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>
Pfizer plans to submit its COVID-19 vaccine for FDA authorization in late November â€” if human trials show it works
- Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech could apply for emergency-use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in late November, Pfizer said Friday.
- The companies would submit their application to the Food and Drug Administration in the third week of November if late-stage human trials go well, Pfizer said.
- This is the most concrete time frame a leading vaccine developer in the West has given for an emergency-use-authorization application.
- Pfizer’s announcement indicates there is no chance its vaccine will be authorised for use before the US election on November 3.
Read the full story from Grace Dean here>>
Here’s how the biotech giant Gilead created the leading coronavirus drug remdesivir, which now faces questions over its effectiveness at treating COVID-19
- Remdesivir is an experimental drug that became the leading coronavirus treatment option, after previously failing as an Ebola therapy.
- President Donald Trump received the antiviral as part of his COVID-19 care, as have thousands of hospitalized coronavirus patients.
- But the drug faces questions about whether or not it actually helps patients. A massive trial run by the World Health Organisation found it didn’t reduce mortality, ventilator use, or shorten hospitalizations.
More stories we’re reading:
- Pfizer and Moderna are neck-and-neck in the race to deliver the first effective coronavirus vaccine. Here’s everything we know about the timeline and when you might be able to get a shot. (Business Insider)
- Insider the fall of the CDC (Come for all the concerning details, stay for the drama around trying to get a dog into the US) (ProPublica)
- Meet the 11 companies racing to make a COVID-19 test that’s as quick and easy to take as a pregnancy test (Business Insider)
- Meet the people in charge of deciding when key vaccine trials are done (ProPublica)
– Lydia
