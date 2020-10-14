Lilly paused it coronavirus antibody drug trial

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: A setback to Eli Lilly’s antibody drug trial, why it’s too late to contact trace the Rose Garden ceremony, and an additional 75,000 people may have died because of COVID-19.

Antibody tests, Russia, May 29, laboratorySergei Karpukhin/TASS/Getty ImagesProviders can contact Healgen to get its antibody test.

Eli Lilly just paused its COVID-19 antibody drug trial over safety concerns


Read the full story from Graham Rapier here>>

Trump rose garden white house scotus amy coney barrett mike lee coronavirusAlex Brandon/AP PhotoPresident Donald Trump and Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden at the White House on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Alex Brandon/AP Photo


It’s too late to trace infections at the White House Rose Garden ceremony, experts say: ‘I bet you we’ll never find out’

  • President Donald Trump and at least 34 White House staffers and contacts have been infected with the coronavirus following Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination ceremony at the White House Rose Garden on September 26.
  • The White House accepted the CDC’s offer to help with contact tracing, The Washington Post reported.
  • Epidemiologists say those efforts may have come too late: People should be tested within two weeks of getting exposed.
  • The outbreak has likely “spread beyond the White House at this point,” one expert said.


Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>

Texas coronavirusGo Nakamura/Getty ImagesMedical staff wearing full PPE push a stretcher with a deceased patient to a car outside of the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Centre on June 30, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

An additional 75,000 Americans may have died in the spring and summer because of COVID-19, a new study found


Read the full story from Connor Perrett here>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

