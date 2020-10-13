The latest setback in the race for a coronavirus vaccine

Welcome to



Business Insider



‘



s daily healthcare newsletter



, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.



Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

On Monday evening, Johnson & Johnson said it halted all dosing associated with its coronavirus vaccine trials after an “unexplained illness” in a participant, as first reported by Stat News. It’s another setback to the vaccine race after AstraZeneca’s trial also hit a snag in September.

We’re officially three weeks away from the presidential election. Between that and arguments slated for next month on the Affordable Care Act, all eyes are on the Trump administration to have a plan should the law be struck down.

Kimberly Leonard spoke to one of Trump’s top advisors about what might happen, since the administration hasn’t laid out a plan to replace the law.

And across the pond, England is getting set to start closing parts of the country down as case counts rise.

Elsewhere in healthcare news: Pfizer’s expanding its vaccine trial to include kids as young as 12, what antiabortion groups think of Trump taking an experimental drug tested on cells derived from an aborted foetus, and antibody drug trials have seen an uptick in interest.

Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Pfizer is expanding its massive coronavirus vaccine clinical trial, opening the study to include children as young as 12.

The company is poised to become the first major drugmaker to start testing a COVID-19 shot in kids in a large-scale study.

The New York pharma giant said it got permission to boost the study’s overall size to as many as 48,400 volunteers.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington.

An antibody cocktail President Trump received for his COVID-19 treatment was tested using stem cells derived from a foetus that was aborted in 1972 in the Netherlands.

Antiabortion organisations have spoken out against the use of these stem cells, which have been lab-engineered and duplicated, to test vaccines. Trump has also restricted use of these stem cells in research.

Three leaders of antiabortion organisations told Insider that though the testing wasn’t ethical, they stood behind Trump’s decision.

One said Trump has been “sensational on the life issues.”



Read the full story from Julia Naftulin here>>



Coronavirus patients are asking to join clinical trials of antibody-based drugs after President Trump was given an experimental antibody therapy.

Regeneron, the company that made the antibody cocktail given to Trump, told Business Insider that “generally we have seen an uptick in clinical trial interest overall in recent weeks.”

Regeneron’s antibody cocktail has not yet been approved by regulators and is only available to those taking part in the trial.



Read the full story from SinÃ©ad Baker here>>



More stories we’re reading:

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.