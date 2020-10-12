One chart reveals how Biden and Trump differ on their coronavirus plans

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump’s doctors said he’s no longer a “transmission risk.” The president also claimed that he is “immune” to the coronavirus, though the science around that isn’t quite so simple, as my colleague Morgan McFall-Johnsen reports.

Plus â€” 12 states reported record coronavirus-case numbers this weekend, pointing to what could be the “second wave” as we head in to the winter.

Today in healthcare news: A point-by-point breakdown of the presidential candidates’ coronavirus plans, when to get a COVID-19 test if you think you’ve been exposed, and how much the Mayo Clinic pays its workers.


Trump biden debateJim Watson/AFP via Getty ImagesDonald Trump and Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020. Chris Wallace moderates.



How Biden’s coronavirus plan compares to Trump’s actions, point by point

  • The coronavirus has taken centre stage in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
  • Both candidates agree that a vaccine should be free to the American public, but they have clashed over their approaches to masks, vaccine development, and school reopenings.
  • Here’s how Biden’s strategy compares to Trump’s actions, point by point.


See the full breakdown here>>


US coronavirus testJ. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty ImagesCoronavirus testing continues at the ProHealth testing centres in Jericho, New York on April 22, 2020.



How long you should wait before getting a coronavirus test if you think you’ve been exposed


Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

A stock image of a female African American doctor.Getty ImagesA stock image of a female African American doctor.

Mayo Clinic salaries revealed: How much the top US hospital pays its workers, from cardiologists to IT specialists


Read the full story from Maddy Simpson and Andrew Dunn here>>

– Lydia

