We could know if a vaccine works this month

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: 7 events to keep an eye on in the vaccine race this month, an investigation shows how pharma execs raised drug prices, and get your pod ready for winter.

Also: The US FDA is taking a closer look at AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial after a UK participant had a potential serious side effect, Reuters reported Wednesday. A US trial of the vaccine has been on hold since the participant’s illness was identified, and the expanded investigation could stall it even more.

VaccineSiphiwe Sibeko/Pool via APA volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg.

We could know if a coronavirus vaccine works in October. Here are the 7 most important events to watch for this month.


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Nancy Pelosi Drug PricesWin McNamee/Getty Images


REVEALED: Internal drug company docs show how pharmaceutical execs targeted the US for price hikes


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard and view the documents here>>

Reopen new yorkCindy Ord/Getty Images‘The Flag Project’, Rockefeller Centre’s public art initiative, showcasing New Yorkers’ love for their city, as it continued with a phased re-opening on August 3, 2020.


Winter is coming. Start building your coronavirus bubble now and get ready to socialise in the cold.


Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

– Lydia

