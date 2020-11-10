Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine works

It’s a big day: Pfizer just said that its vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, an incredibly important milestone in confronting the pandemic. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are the first to report results on how effective a vaccine is, and it’s sending Pfizer’s stock â€” and markets more broadly â€” soaring.

That initial effectiveness from Pfizer is much higher than experts had anticipated, Andrew Dunn reminds us. They had hoped for anything above 70% effective.

Should the vaccine get authorised, distribution could largely occur under President-elect Joe Biden, and experts say rollout could be smoother as part of a Biden administration.

Also in healthcare news: Why you shouldn’t expect a public option any time soon and an FDA advisory committee recommends the agency reject Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug.

16-year-old participates in coronavirus vaccine trial for Pfizer at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, pediatric vaccine studies COVID-19Cincinnati Children’s HospitalA 16-year-old participates in Pfizer’s clinical trial to test its coronavirus vaccine candidate.


Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine helps prevent COVID-19, marking a milestone in the fight against the pandemic

  • Pfizer’s experimental coronavirus vaccine succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials, the drugmaker said Monday, a milestone in society’s fight against the pandemic.
  • The study found people who got Pfizer’s shot were less likely to develop COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The drugmaker said the shot was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
  • The trial is still ongoing, and the interim results have not been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.
  • The vaccine will not be available to people immediately. It still needs to be evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Joe bidenDrew Angerer/Getty ImagesPresident-elect Joe Biden.


Joe Biden made his presidential campaign all about healthcare. Just don’t expect a public option anytime soon.


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>

Brain scan alzheimer's dementiaWestend61/

An influential group of health experts rejects Biogen’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, casting substantial doubt over the drug’s chances of approval


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

More stories we’re reading:

