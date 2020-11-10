Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine works

Hello,
It’s a big day: Pfizer just said that its vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, an incredibly important milestone in confronting the pandemic. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are the first to report results on how effective a vaccine is, and it’s sending Pfizer’s stock â€” and markets more broadly â€” soaring.
That initial effectiveness from Pfizer is much higher than experts had anticipated, Andrew Dunn reminds us. They had hoped for anything above 70% effective.
Should the vaccine get authorised, distribution could largely occur under President-elect Joe Biden, and experts say rollout could be smoother as part of a Biden administration.
Also in healthcare news: Why you shouldn’t expect a public option any time soon and an FDA advisory committee recommends the agency reject Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug.
Cincinnati Children’s HospitalA 16-year-old participates in Pfizer’s clinical trial to test its coronavirus vaccine candidate.
Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine helps prevent COVID-19, marking a milestone in the fight against the pandemic
- Pfizer’s experimental coronavirus vaccine succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials, the drugmaker said Monday, a milestone in society’s fight against the pandemic.
- The study found people who got Pfizer’s shot were less likely to develop COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The drugmaker said the shot was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
- The trial is still ongoing, and the interim results have not been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.
- The vaccine will not be available to people immediately. It still needs to be evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>
Joe Biden made his presidential campaign all about healthcare. Just don’t expect a public option anytime soon.
- Democrats made the 2020 election all about healthcare, and are prepared to expand the Affordable Care Act.
- The Senate races aren’t over yet, but Republicans’ apparent hold on the upper chamber would create an insurmountable hurdle to Democrats’ most ambitious healthcare goals.
- There’s still trouble ahead even if Democrats win control of the Senate. Members don’t agree about how to create a government plan that would compete with private insurance â€” a key promise by President-elect Joe Biden.
Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>
An influential group of health experts rejects Biogen’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, casting substantial doubt over the drug’s chances of approval
- The chances of the first new Alzheimer’s drug in nearly 20 years reaching the market received a major blow on Friday.
- An independent group of experts convened by the US Food and Drug Administration predominantly disputed the idea that there’s enough evidence to show Biogen’s drug aducanumab is effective or approvable.
- The panel’s negative recommendations on aducanumab stand in stark contrast to the FDA’s own position.
- While the committee’s recommendations were clearly negative, the FDA will make the final call on approval. The agency aims to make a decision by March 7, 2021 at the latest.
Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>
– Lydia
