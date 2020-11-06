The promise of the first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 2 decades

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

While we wait to hear more about the results of the presidential election, here’s the latest in healthcare news.

Today: Good news for Biogen’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, why massive health insurers like UnitedHealth Group are surging, and the US surpasses 103,000 daily COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count since the pandemic began.

Alzheimers brain scanAtthapon Raksthaput / Shutterstock


Biogen just gained $US16 billion in market value, as investors increasingly expect approval of the first Alzheimer’s drug in over 15 years. Here’s what comes next.

  • What could be the first disease-modifying Alzheimer’s drug got a step closer to US approval on Wednesday.
  • The US Food and Drug Administration released crucial documents Wednesday summarizing the evidence for and against Biogen’s experimental treatment called aducanumab.
  • The FDA documents stated Biogen has “provided substantial evidence of effectiveness to support approval.”
  • The agency is aiming to make a decision on aducanumab by March 7, 2021 at the latest.


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Trump bidenGetty


Massive healthcare companies like UnitedHealth Group and Anthem are soaring in the wake of an undecided election â€” and it’s because an overhaul of health insurance is looking less likely

Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>

Covid test usBrittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty ImagesPeople stand in line at a clinic in Long Beach, California offering quick coronavirus testing for a fee, on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The US surpassed 103,000 new daily COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count in the entire pandemic. And the deadliest wave is yet to come.


Read the full story from Sarah Al-Arshani here>>

