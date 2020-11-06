The promise of the first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 2 decades

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

While we wait to hear more about the results of the presidential election, here’s the latest in healthcare news.

Today: Good news for Biogen’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, why massive health insurers like UnitedHealth Group are surging, and the US surpasses 103,000 daily COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count since the pandemic began.

What could be the first disease-modifying Alzheimer’s drug got a step closer to US approval on Wednesday.

The US Food and Drug Administration released crucial documents Wednesday summarizing the evidence for and against Biogen’s experimental treatment called aducanumab.

The FDA documents stated Biogen has “provided substantial evidence of effectiveness to support approval.”

The agency is aiming to make a decision on aducanumab by March 7, 2021 at the latest.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



Health insurance stocks like Cigna and UnitedHealth Group soared on Wednesday morning, even though the 2020 presidential election remains undecided.

Analysts said it’s clear from the election results so far that big healthcare policy changes are unlikely over the next four years.

The “Blue Wave” failed to materialise, which one analyst said is an “excellent” results for health insurers.

Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>

Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images People stand in line at a clinic in Long Beach, California offering quick coronavirus testing for a fee, on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The US reportedly surpassed 103,000 COVID-19 new daily infections on Wednesday, the COVID-19 Tracking Project reported.

Experts have warned the US is entering the “deadliest” wave of the pandemic as cold weather sets in and people begin hunkering down indoors.

Close to 9.5 million Americans have already been infected with COVID-19 and over 233,650 have died.



Read the full story from Sarah Al-Arshani here>>



– Lydia

