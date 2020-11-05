The presidential race comes down to 8 states

Welcome to



We still don’t have a winner in the presidential election, with the results coming down to eight key states. Follow along with Business Insider’s coverage as the final votes come in.

Meanwhile, in healthcare news: Humana’s betting big on a new way to pay for doctor’s visits, all but three states had a surge in coronavirus cases on Election Day, and 9 common mistakes to avoid when trying to prevent catching COVID-19.

Reuters Humana CEO Bruce Broussard

Humana recorded $US643 million in additional income in the third quarter as Oak Street Health went public in August.

Humana is a big investor in Oak Street, a chain of value-based primary care clinics that is rapidly expanding.

Bruce Broussard, Humana’s CEO, told investment analysts on Tuesday that the insurer plans to keep growing its footprint of value-based primary care clinics.



Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>



Coronavirus cases have surged in all but three states as Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday.

Americans were worried about both catching the virus and the economic impact of the pandemic as they cast their votes and await the outcome of the election.



Read the full story from Sarah Al-Arshani here>>



The coronavirus is surging across the US and Europe â€” again.

Part of this trend is an inevitable sign of the changing seasons: As temperatures have dropped, more people have gone indoors to share space (and germs).

There are many more things people are not doing well at, on an individual level, to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Here are nine of the clearest culprits driving the uptick today, which you can do something about.



Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>



