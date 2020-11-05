The presidential race comes down to 8 states

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

We still don’t have a winner in the presidential election, with the results coming down to eight key states. Follow along with Business Insider’s coverage as the final votes come in.

Meanwhile, in healthcare news: Humana’s betting big on a new way to pay for doctor’s visits, all but three states had a surge in coronavirus cases on Election Day, and 9 common mistakes to avoid when trying to prevent catching COVID-19.

Humana CEO Bruce BroussardReutersHumana CEO Bruce Broussard

Humana just made $US643 million on its bet on a new way to pay for doctor’s visits â€” and the CEO signalled that this is just the start


Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>

Ohio electionAP Photo/Tony DejakElection worker Thurayya Umb reviews applications for election ballots at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Cleveland


All but 3 US states are seeing COVID-19 cases surge as the pandemic rages on amid a pivotal Election Day


Read the full story from Sarah Al-Arshani here>>

Restaurant social distance quarantine greenhouse AmsterdamEva Plevier/ReutersA restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands offers safe ‘quarantine greenhouses’ in which guests can dine, May 5, 2020.


COVID-19 is surging across the US and Europe. Here are the 9 most common mistakes people make when trying to protect themselves from the virus.


Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

More stories we're reading:

– Lydia

