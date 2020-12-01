How AstraZeneca and Oxford blew their vaccine moment

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

New first thing this morning: Moderna is planning to file for its emergency use authorization today, a key step in getting the vaccine into the arms of more people. In an update to its late-stage trial, Moderna found that its shot was 94.1% effective against COVID-19.

Today in healthcare news: The messy week that overshadowed AstraZeneca and Oxford’s big news, the pitch deck Buoy Health used to convince three rival health plans to invest, and scientists want to test if the vaccine can prevent transmission.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Lisa Taylor receives a COVID-19 vaccination from RN Jose Muniz with the help of Karenda Palmer, a staff member, as she takes part in a vaccine study at Research Centres of America on August 07, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.

How AstraZeneca and Oxford blew their big vaccine moment: A messy week that overshadowed what should have been a scientific victory



AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said that their coronavirus vaccine succeeded in a trial.

But some of the information they disclosed in press releases raised questions.

The scrutiny centered on a lack of information in two areas: how well did the vaccine work? And how safe was it?

AstraZeneca is planning to further investigate the alternative half-dose-full-dose dosing regimen, as it asks some regulators to sign off on it.



Read the full story from Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>



Buoy Health Buoy’s team, which works with AI to help you figure out your health problems.

Buoy Health in November raised $US37.5 million from the likes of Cigna Ventures, Optum Ventures, and Humana.

Buoy has an app that matches patients to the right kind of care based on their symptoms.

It’s tackling an age-hold problem in healthcare: How to get patients accurate information on their benefits at the same time they’re sick and looking for help.



Read the full presentation here>>



Massive studies have found that two leading coronavirus vaccines are highly effective at preventing people from getting sick with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Top researchers are already pitching plans for additional studies, Business Insider has learned.

This research aims to answer a critical question: Can these experimental shots also prevent transmission of the virus, particularly asymptomatic infections?



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



More stories we’re reading:

