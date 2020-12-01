How AstraZeneca and Oxford blew their vaccine moment

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

New first thing this morning: Moderna is planning to file for its emergency use authorization today, a key step in getting the vaccine into the arms of more people. In an update to its late-stage trial, Moderna found that its shot was 94.1% effective against COVID-19.

Today in healthcare news: The messy week that overshadowed AstraZeneca and Oxford’s big news, the pitch deck Buoy Health used to convince three rival health plans to invest, and scientists want to test if the vaccine can prevent transmission.

Covid vaccine trialJoe Raedle/Getty ImagesLisa Taylor receives a COVID-19 vaccination from RN Jose Muniz with the help of Karenda Palmer, a staff member, as she takes part in a vaccine study at Research Centres of America on August 07, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.

How AstraZeneca and Oxford blew their big vaccine moment: A messy week that overshadowed what should have been a scientific victory


Buoy can help you figure out your health conditionBuoy HealthBuoy’s team, which works with AI to help you figure out your health problems.

See the presentation that convinced 3 competing health plans to invest in Buoy Health’s tool for ending Dr. Google and unnecessary emergency room visits


16-year-old participates in coronavirus vaccine trial for Pfizer at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, pediatric vaccine studies COVID-19Cincinnati Children’s HospitalA 16-year-old participates in Pfizer’s clinical trial to test its coronavirus vaccine candidate. She was the first adolescent patient at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to enroll in the study.


Scientists are aiming to launch a nationwide trial as soon as possible to find out if the top coronavirus vaccines can stop the virus from spreading


More stories we’re reading:

